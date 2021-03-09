J.D. Robinson was the hero this time, as the Greater Latrobe hockey team continued its torrid run with a 4-2 victory against South Fayette during a PIHL Class AA regular-season game played Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Robinson scored a pair of third-period goals, as Greater Latrobe won its fifth straight game and moved into a second-place tie in the Class AA Southeast Division. The IceCats have won six of seven, following a five-game losing streak that spanned November and December. They have outscored the opposition 33-19 in the last seven games — 27-10 during the five-game win streak — as opposed to being outscored by a 20-10 margin during the IceCats’ five-game losing streak.
Greater Latrobe won its first two games of the current season, but lost five straight to close the 2020 calendar year, putting the IceCats in an early fourth-place hole in the division.
Greater Latrobe won the division and advanced to last season’s PIHL Class AA Penguins’ Cup championship game, but lost 10 seniors and nine of its top 11 point-getters from that team.
But now the IceCats are rounding back into championship form just in time for the stretch run.
The IceCats started 2021 with six wins in their first seven games, including an upset victory against rival Hempfield Area, the No. 3 team in the classification. Greater Latrobe has stayed hot despite a three-week layoff in February where the IceCats didn’t play a game in 24 days.
The IceCats also own wins against division rival Franklin Regional, in addition to Northeast Division leader Armstrong and Meadville Area, which is tied for second in its division.
Greater Latrobe is now tied with Franklin Regional for second place in a tightly-contested Southeast Division. Penn-Trafford is fourth, one point behind the IceCats and Panthers for second place.
The IceCats, who play a condensed seven-game schedule in March, have played 14 of 18 scheduled for this season, one fewer than the rest of the division. Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:15 p.m. Thursday against winless Plum at Kirk Nevin. The IceCats host division rival Penn-Trafford next Monday before closing the regular season with two games against West Allegheny and Hampton.
Robinson enjoyed a three-point night, as did Alex Schall, as the duo paced the IceCats during Monday’s victory against South Fayette. Robinson scored twice with a helper, while Schall added a goal and two assists. Louie Amatucci also found the back of the net, while Peyton Myers and Jack Beddick provided assists. Logan Byrd stopped 23 of 25 shots for his fourth win of the year. Byrd has won each of his last three starts, including a shutout in the IceCats’ upset win against Hempfield Area, the No. 2 scoring team in Class AA. He’s stopped 75 of 78 shots in those three games.
Robinson has scored six goals and 12 points in his last five games, while Schall has 22 goals and 29 points in 13 games played this season. Schall’s 22 goals are second in the classification and his 29 points rank sixth in Class AA. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 32 of his last 37 games played with 42 goals and 69 points during that span.
Myers has six goals and 24 points in 14 games played this season. Myers, who ranks tied for ninth in Class AA scoring, has six goals and 17 points in his last seven games. His 18 assists are tied for third in Class AA scoring.
William Kiray led South Fayette with a goal and an assist, while Tristan Cribben also found the back of the net. Brandon Timmins stopped 15 of 19 shots for the Lions, who are fourth in the Southwest Division.
Amatucci scored the lone goal of the first period in the final minute, as he found the back of the net from Beddick and Schall with 48 seconds to play. Schall made it a 2-0 game at 5:41 of the second from Myers and Robinson, but South Fayette responded. Kiray scored an unassisted goal at 11:54 of the second, as South Fayette outshot the IceCats’ 10-5 in the period.
South Fayette continued to press, as the Lions outshot Greater Latrobe, 9-6 in the third period, and 19-11 in the final two. Cribben tied the game, 2-2, on a goal from Kiray at 9:47, but Robinson had an answer for the IceCats.
Robinson scored the eventual game-winning goal just 1:27 after the tying goal from Schall at 11:14 of the third. Robinson added insurance, making it 4-2, with an unassisted tally at 14:22 of the period, as the IceCats continued their winning streak.
