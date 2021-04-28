Greater Latrobe’s Dom Robinson and August Lawrence lost in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship, which took place Tuesday at Shady Side Academy High School.
Robinson and Lawrence dropped a 10-4 decision against Jake and Luke Wilke of Mount Lebanon in the first round. The Wilke brothers went on to advance to the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship where they lost to the Franklin Regional duo of Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni. The Mount Lebanon team will compete in the consolation round, while Nadesan and Kulkarni play for the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship on Wednesday.
Robinson and Lawrence fell in the consolation round of last week’s WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 doubles championship to advance to the district title tournament. Robinson reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament earlier this season. He won the third-place consolation match of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament to qualify for the WPIAL tournament for the second time in his career, the other coming in 2019.
