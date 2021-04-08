Dom Robinson will be in action for the Greater Latrobe boys tennis team during the second and final day of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament at Franklin Regional High School.
Robinson reached the semifinals during Wednesday’s opening day of the Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament, but fell. He is scheduled to face Penn-Trafford’s Brian Lee in the third-place consolation match to qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament.
Robinson blanked Justin Novotney of Hempfield Area, 10-0, in the first round, and did the same in the quarterfinals, cruising to a victory against Norwin’s Luke Snyder. But Nate English, of Albert Gallatin, topped Robinson, 6-2, 6-3, during the semifinals, setting up today’s match.
Greater Latrobe’s August Lawrence was also in action during Wednesday’s opening day of the Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament. Lawrence defeated Gateway’s Nathan Clark, 10-7, in the opening round. He lost to Lee, 10-4, to fall in the quarterfinals.
