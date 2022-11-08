Both the Greater Latrobe girls soccer and volleyball teams start their trek toward a state title as the PIAA playoffs start today.
The Lady Wildcats soccer team will head to Moon Area Tiger stadium to take on Moon Area.
The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in District 7, fresh off a 1-0 win over Mars in the WPIAL Class 3A championship match Saturday. Moon Area broke the Fighting Planets’ 80-game winning streak with the victory.
It is the second-straight WPIAL title for Moon Area. Last year, the Tigers claimed the 4A WPIAL title, but they dropped down to play in 3A this year.
The Tigers had little trouble adjusting to the competition of the new classification. Moon is currently rocking a 20-0 record in Class 3A; even more impressive is the Tigers have not allowed a goal since they faced host Butler Area on Sept. 10.
The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them as Moon Area outscored its opponents in the WPIAL playoffs 14-0.
Greater Latrobe is coming off a bit of a rest after back-to-back games last week.
The Wildcats faced Mars in the semifinals of the WPIAL playoffs last Tuesday at Gateway High School. Greater Latrobe fell 4-1 to the Planets and then a day later faced Plum at Norwin High School in the consolation game. The Wildcats were edged 2-1 by the Mustangs in that contest.
The Lady Wildcat volleyball team will travel to North Catholic High School in Cranberry Township to face the North Catholic Trojans in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A volleyball playoffs with a 6 p.m. start time.
Greater Latrobe is coming off a 3-1 WPIAL semifinal loss to South Fayette last Tuesday.
The Trojans are coming off a 3-1 win over South Fayette in the WPIAL Class 3A Championship Saturday.
It is North Catholic’s third-straight WPIAL title and its fourth overall. The title streak is made all the more impressive considering North Catholic got bumped up to 3A from Class 2A after realignment.
North Catholic and Greater Latrobe share similar records with the Trojans posting a 19-1 season to date and the Wildcats’ 18-1.
