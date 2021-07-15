Robert Morris University announced on Wednesday that the school and the newly-formed Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation will partner together in an effort to raise sufficient funds to support the reinstatement of RMU’s NCAA Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey programs in time for the 2021-22 season.
The university announced in late May that it would discontinue the two teams, effective immediately. The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation was soon formed after by alumni players and other RMU hockey supporters in an effort to raise money and revive the programs. The university said on Wednesday that the foundation has already secured “a meaningful amount of gifts and pledges.”
The decision affected Derry Area standout Serena Slusarcyk, who also stars on the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U-19 team. Slusarcyk initially committed to play women’s hockey at Robert Morris University as a freshman on Feb. 6, 2018, and she signed a letter of intent to play Division I college hockey this past December.
Slusarcyk’s mother, Jody, said on Wednesday that Serena’s plan was to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U-19 team again this season after the RMU programs were cut. But after hearing Wednesday’s news, if the school plans to reinstate the ice hockey programs, Slusarcyk “would be definitely playing hockey for RMU.”
Slusarcyk, who carried a 4.0 grade-point average, started playing ice hockey when she was 8 in the Greater Latrobe Developmental program. She has also played for the Allegheny Baders, Derry Area and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite.
Slusarcyk was a two-sport standout at Derry Area, also competing in track and field. She owns the school record in the 100 and qualified for the PIAA Class 2A State Track and Field Championships this past May. She received multiple collegiate offers to run track-and-field in college, but turned them down because of her love for ice hockey.
Anyone interested in making a contribution in support of RMU ice hockey can contact Logan Bittle with the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation at team@pghhockey.org or T.J. Brown with RMU Athletics at brownt@rmu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.