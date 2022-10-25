Riot on the Ridge copy.jpg

After nearly 400 votes from the Derry Area and Ligonier Valley communities, “Riot on the Ridge” was selected as the name of the backyard brawl rivalry being renewed as the two school’s football teams are now in the same football conference of the WPIAL and will face off on Friday night.

Local historian Douglas Kurtz noted that Blairsville is the team Ligonier has played the most in the history of the football program, but Derry is the second-most played school. According to Kurtz, with 48 games, the two schools last played in 1955.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.