After nearly 400 votes from the Derry Area and Ligonier Valley communities, “Riot on the Ridge” was selected as the name of the backyard brawl rivalry being renewed as the two school’s football teams are now in the same football conference of the WPIAL and will face off on Friday night.
Local historian Douglas Kurtz noted that Blairsville is the team Ligonier has played the most in the history of the football program, but Derry is the second-most played school. According to Kurtz, with 48 games, the two schools last played in 1955.
Kurtz’s compilation includes the rivalries records: Ligonier vs Derry Borough (14-27-7), Ligonier vs Derry Township (3-8), Ligonier vs Derry Area (1-0). Laurel Valley never played a Derry High School, but Bolivar and New Florence did. Bolivar’s record vs Derry Borough was 0-7, and against New Alexandria 1-0. New Florence has a 0-2-1 record against Derry Borough and 0-2 vs Derry Township.
In 2010, the first season of the Ligonier Valley Rams, the neighboring schools faced off in week 10 of the regular season at Weller Field. Ligonier won the game, 27-14, and this was the first game against a WPIAL opponent for Ligonier Valley since the team played an out-of-conference game in 1983 against Ford City (and won). This game was Ligonier Valley’s last game playing a WPIAL opponent until re-joining the WPIAL in 2020.
“This rivalry is one of the reasons we are glad to be back in the WPIAL,” said Ligonier Valley head football coach Roger Beitel. “Week 10, neighboring schools where the kids have grown up together, play baseball together, go to the career and technology center together, this will be a ‘throw the records out’- type game and is sure to be exciting.”
Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller agreed with Beitel.
“Our community and students are excited about the new football rivalry between Derry Area and Ligonier Valley,” he said. “We were hopeful that the WPIAL would place Derry Area and Ligonier Valley in the same section since the two schools border each other. Because of the geographical location of our districts, and the fact that many of our students attend EWCTC together, a natural rival has been formed which the community and students will embrace.”
Miller, who had the idea to have the community collaborate on the naming of the rivalry game and voting through a Google form, said naming the rivalry will allow the building of excitement on an annual basis. Folks were able to vote through the link from Thursday afternoon through Saturday.
“I hope we are able to grow this tradition between Derry Area and Ligonier Valley,” Miller added. “Both communities will benefit from the camaraderie and pageantry that can come from a long-standing tradition such as this.”
Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura said a perpetual trophy with the “Riot on the Ridge” name will be given to the winner at the end of each game of the rivalry. An MVP trophy also will be presented.
“To make it a big deal, the athletic director of the team that loses will present the trophy to the winning team’s athletic director to present to his team,” Skura explained. “Whoever wins this year will bring the trophy to next year’s game and present it at the end of the game.”
