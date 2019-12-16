Greater Latrobe used a big game from Rachel Ridilla and a strong team effort defensively to roll past visiting Ringgold, 70-41, in non-section girls’ basketball play on Saturday.
Ridilla finished with a game-best 26 points, with most of the damage coming during a key first-half stretch. Ridilla also had seven three-pointers, tying a school single-game mark previously set by Mandy Clevenger during the 2001-02 season against Trinity Area.
The victory evened the Lady Wildcats’ record to 2-2 overall.
For a brief moment in the opening period, Ringgold had the lead, as senior Nya Adams scored the team’s first five points to make it 5-4 a little more than two minutes into the contest.
However, then the Lady Wildcats turned up their full and half court defensive pressure, and everything changed.
GL held Ringgold scoreless for the next 6:37 while scoring 21 points to make it 25-5 early in the second period. Ridilla helped spark the run with her three-point shooting, hitting all four of her treys in that span along with her only two-pointer of the game.
The Lady Rams were able to trim the deficit to 19 by halftime, but GL used its defense and numerous scoring opportunites to extend that cushion after the break. The Lady Wildcats eventually pushed their advantage to 35 points, 61-26, less than a minute into the final frame.
During the second half run, GL got balanced scoring from a host of players, including Ava Vitula, who finished with 13 points. Lexi McNeil added seven and Lex Pynos chipped in six in the victory.
The sizeable lead allowed GL head coach Mark Burkardt to rest some of his starters and provide varsity playing time to younger players.
The Lady Wildcats also earned a 49-6 junior varsity win over Ringgold to improve to 3-0. GL held the Lady Rams scoreless in both the first and fourth periods.
Camille Dominick finished with 10 points, and Abby Shearer added nine while Sam Burkhard, Lizzie Planinsek and Josie Stragis each had eight.
GL resumes WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 action today (7:30 p.m.) when it visits Oakland Catholic, then returns home to face section foe Penn Hills on Thursday (7:30 p.m.).
RINGGOLD (41)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.