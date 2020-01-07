A red-hot night from beyond the arc has the red-hot Greater Latrobe girls basketball team back in the mix.
The Lady Wildcats drained 10 three-point field goals en route to a 73-39 victory against host Uniontown during a WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 game Monday.
Greater Latrobe improved to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in section play. The Lady Wildcats won their third straight game and their two section wins have Greater Latrobe currently tied with Penn-Trafford (2-2, 6-3) for fourth place in the section.
The Lady Wildcats are back in section action Thursday (7:30 p.m.) against Woodland Hills (4-0, 8-2) at home.
Rachel Ridilla led the charge with a team-high 22 points, including six three-pointers. Ridilla put the Lady Wildcats ahead early with three of her six three-pointers in the first quarter. She hit the other three treys in the third quarter.
Emma Blair was also in double figures with 10 points while Ava Vitula contributed eight. Lexi McNeil had seven points while Anna Rafferty, Lizzie Planinsek and Bailey Watson all added six points for the Lady Wildcats, who had 11 of 13 players score.
In the first quarter, Uniontown used a 3-2 zone to try and keep the Lady Wildcats out of the paint and take away the wing three-point attempts. But good ball-movement allowed the Lady ’Cats to create gaps and open looks from beyond the arc.
Greater Latrobe’s first five baskets all came beyond the three-point line as the Lady Wildcats opened a 15-7 lead just 4:30 into the game. Ridilla drained a trio of three-pointers while McNeil and Vitula had others.
Uniontown’s Mya Murray did her best to keep the Lady Red Raiders close, scoring seven of her game-high 23 points in the quarter, as Greater Latrobe led, 19-9, after eight minutes.
The hot start from beyond the arc forced Uniontown to extend its zone in the second quarter, creaing driving lanes for the Lady Wildcats, who took advantage.
In the quarter, Blair and Watson both got to the hoop twice, in addition to Vitula, who scored on a conventional three-point play off a fast-break. Freshman Camille Dominick also played key minutes and scored on a touch inside putback in relief of Rafferty, who picked up her second foul and was forced to the bench early int he quarter.
Murray provided all the offense for the Lady Red Raiders with seven points, but Greater Latrobe started to pull away, taking an 18-point lead, 34-18, into the halftime break.
The Lady Red Raiders attempted to confuse Greater Latrobe coming out of halftime, switching to a 1-3-1 defense, but the Lady Wildcats quickly lit it up again from the outside. Ridilla led the way with 11 points less than three minutes into the quarter, including her second trio of three pointers.
The Lady Red Raiders overplayed the outside shot, allowing Rafferty and Blair to dominate in the paint with 10 more points, as the Lady Wildcats extended their lead to 57-23, putting the game out of reach.
———
GREATER LATROBE (73)
Ridilla 7-2-22; Rafferty 3-0-6; Weatherton 1-0-3; Blair 5-0-10; Vitula 3-1-8; Watson 3-0-6; McNeil 3-0-7; Li. Planinsek 2-1-6; Shearer 0-1-1; Dominick 1-0-2; Stragis 0-2-2; Le. Planinsek 0-0-0; Burkhard 0-0-0. Totals, 28-7(13)—73
UNIONTOWN (39)
Jointer 0-0-0; Correa 0-0-0; Thanh 0-0-0; Murray 9-4-23; Chiado 0-0-0; Lewis 4-1-10; Van Sickle 0-0-0; Saunders 0-0-0; Hall 0-0-0; Greer 0-0-0; Hawk 1-2-4; Bellina 1-0-2; Johnson 0-0-0; Wilson 0-0-0; Friend 0-0-0. Totals, 15-7(12)—39
Score by Quarters
Greater Latrobe 19 15 23 16 — 73 Uniontown 9 7 7 16 — 39
Three-point field goals: Ridilla-6, Weatherton, Vitula, McNeil, Li. Planinsek; Murray, Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.