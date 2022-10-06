For the Bulletin
When the Greater Latrobe hockey team advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup Championship game in 2020, the roster included several freshmen contributors.
The arrival of the COVID pandemic, however, forced the cancellation of that championship game, leaving the goal unfulfilled for the IceCats.
Those freshmen from that season are now seniors, and with an extremely experienced group of skaters back in the fold, Greater Latrobe could be a title contender once again.
Last campaign, the IceCats narrowly missed the Class AA playoffs, finishing with a record of 9-10-0 and 18 points, one point behind Hempfield Area for the final postseason spot from the East Division.
Although both varsity goalies – Vinny Amatucci and Evan Jarvis – have graduated, everyone else from last season returns, and that has allowed ninth-year head coach Josh Werner to challenge his squad.
“With this big group of seniors that we have and a lot of the returning guys, it’s kind of a prove it year for them,” Werner detailed. “The way we’re putting it to them is it’s an open book, and it’s up to you guys how you want to write it.”
A trio of senior forwards who are four-year varsity players will lead the way, as Peyton Myers, JD Robinson, and Josh Coffee will all take crucial roles. A year ago, Myers paced the Cats with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists), while Robinson scored a team-best 10 goals and compiled 18 points. Despite missing four games, Coffee posted seven goals and four assists.
Fellow senior Rocco Marino, along with junior Jacob Hannah, will be asked to step up their play, as well. Hannah notched 14 points last season, which ranked fourth on the team, while Marino added five points.
The forward group will also get a boost from Fletcher Harvey, as the All-Star defenseman will shift up full-time this year. In 2021-22, Harvey produced seven goals and 10 assists.
“There were a couple of situations last year where we thought having a bigger body for forechecking and working down low would work to our advantage. I think it’s really helped us with some size,” Werner said of Harvey, who has experience playing forward on his amateur team.
Seniors Nik Manolakos, Noah Guidos, Joey Coletti, and Nate Huczko, junior Nik Guidos, sophomores Dylan Morris and Parker Repko, and freshmen Blaise Bukovac and Cam Mikulsky will also battle for ice time.
“If everyone plays the way they’re supposed to, I think we’re pretty deep at the forward position,” Werner noted.
The Greater Latrobe defense should be anchored by seniors Jack Beddick and Jason Markowsky, who also saw playing time during the 2019-20 season. Junior Louie Amatucci, likely the most offensively-gifted player on the unit, along with senior Ethan Allias and sophomore Bryant Dumnich also return on the back end. Meanwhile, senior Reid West will transition from forward to the blue line, while junior Kaleb Trice is a new addition to the varsity defense.
The biggest question mark undoubtedly will be in net, as senior Connor Keddie and junior JM Krajc will get their first notable varsity experience.
“They came up through the system together through our JV team. They’re very good, solid goalies, and I’m excited to see how they perform,” Werner said of the goaltending duo. “Losing Vinny opens up some big shoes to fill.”
To that point, Amatucci, who is now playing at St. Vincent College, was a multi-year starter who posted a mark of 7-8-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .878 last season. Jarvis, meanwhile, went 2-2-0, posting nearly identical stats to Amatucci in his opportunities.
After going 2-1 against Class AAA schools in the preseason St. Margaret’s Tournament, the IceCats appear poised to make a run in Class AA. Although defending champion Thomas Jefferson, runner-up Franklin Regional, and Penn-Trafford are other teams that should be top contenders, Werner believes his team can achieve its goals with the right mindset.
“I think having a group that is hopefully motivated to do the best they can will put us in a good position,” he said. “We need to come out and just focus on the task at hand and focus on what is in front of us. When we slip that jersey over our heads and step onto that ice for the game or practice, we need to be able to block out all of those outside things.”
Greater Latrobe opens its season on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. with a home game against Franklin Regional at the Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.