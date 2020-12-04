Of all the years for something to get in the way, this isn’t the one Greater Latrobe would pick.
Returning every one of its top players, Greater Latrobe is hoping for bigger things — in more ways than one — from its girls’ basketball team this season.
Now all the Lady Wildcats have to do is get — and stay — on the court.
So far, because of the pandemic, Greater Latrobe has been limited to seven practices and no scrimmages through the first two weeks of the preseason. Under PIAA rules, teams must have a minimum of 15 practices before starting the season.
With a tipoff tournament having already been canceled, Greater Latrobe should — should — be able to get in the remaining eight practices since the beginning of its season has now been pushed back to at least Dec. 15. But the one thing the Lady Wildcats can’t control is how the coronavirus (COVID-19) affects schools and teams.
If and when the season does start, Greater Latrobe is looking to make some noise.
Last season, the Lady Wildcats lost their last two section games to finish 7-7 (12-10 overall) and in fifth place, just one spot removed from a playoff berth. It marked the second straight year that they missed the playoffs.
This time, Greater Latrobe is hoping to change all of that...again, with all of its players back. That goes for all five starters and four other letter-winners.
“One advantage of not having any seniors last year is that we were able to develop some chemistry with our players,” offered Mark Burkardt, who’s in his sixth season as head coach. “If this would’ve happened a few years ago, when we had three or four seniors, it would’ve been much more difficult.
“The one nice thing is, we have nine letter-winners and two or three other players who could possibly break into the rotation. That puts us up to 11 or 12 players.
“So, that said, I think we’re going to be a deep and versatile team. We’ll be able to vary our style depending on who we play.”
Where to...well, start? Let’s look inside first, which is where the Lady Wildcats could — and will — go this season, at least some, if not a lot.
First is 6-foot-2 junior forward Anna Rafferty, who’s now a three-year starter and already has NCAA Division I offers. Last season, she led Greater Latrobe in scoring at 12.6 points a game and averaged a double-double that included 10 rebounds.
Then there’s Emma Blair, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward who also started as a freshman while leading the team in minutes played and is receiving college interest. She just missed averaging a double-double (9.3 points, 10 rebounds) last season.
And the Lady Wildcats also have 6-foot sophomore forward Cam Dominick. Coming off a shoulder injury, she improved as the season went along to the point where she was one of the top three or four reserves.
“I see us potentially having three 6-foot girls on the floor at the same time,” Burkardt allowed. “In the past, we’ve been lucky to have one, let alone three.”
Greater Latrobe also brought in 5-foot-9 senior forward Lexi McNeil off the bench. She averaged five points and four rebounds.
In the backcourt, Greater Latrobe returns — get this — its top five guards.
Rachel Ridilla (10.2 points, 1.3 assists), a 5-foot-9 senior who had to deal with vertigo toward the end of the season, senior Ava Vitula (6.2 points, two assists) and senior point guard Lexi Weatherton (2.2 points, three assists) are returning starters with junior Bailey Watson (four points, four assists, three rebounds) and 5-foot-8 junior Lizzie Planinsek (1.7 points) as backups.
Together, they represent the Lady Wildcats’ nine letter-winners from a season ago. And four of those are now seniors, the first group to go through the entire program from seventh grade on since Burkardt took over as varsity head coach.
“The senior leadership that they’re showing has been excellent,” Burkardt said of Ridilla, Vitula. Weatherton and McNeil. “They learned how to be leaders early last season, since we didn’t have any seniors then.
“I think that’s going to be a strength, as well. Their leadership and commitment is going to be a plus for us.”
Just how Greater Latrobe will play is going to depend on its opponent that particular day. Last season, the Lady Wildcats were more of an inside-out team, but Burkardt says he’s comfortable doing it either way.
“The layup is the easiest shot in basketball, even though it’s become more of a three-point game,” Burkardt noted. “If teams try to take the inside away from us, I think we have the ability to score from the outside.
“We’re going to play the way we think will be an advantage to us. It’s going to be up to the other teams.
“If they want to try and take away the inside, then we’re going to take advantage of our outside shooting. If teams want to guard us on the perimeter, we’re going to try and go inside.
“And if a team wants to run, we have the guards who can do that. We’re just going to take what they give us.
“In the first week of practice, we worked on all of that. We have offenses that can take advantage of all of those things.
“That’s why I think we’re going to be very versatile. The key is going to be getting the right people in those positions and see who plays the best.”
In addition, Burkardt expects to play and carry no less than three others on the varsity roster. They are junior guard Lexie Planinsek, junior forward Sam Burkhard and freshman guard Elle Snyder.
“Our first week of practice was excellent,” Burkardt continued. “I was really happy with it, especially since we didn’t get much work in over the summer.
“We weren’t able to play in a league or go to a camp or anything like that. For not being able to do that, I was pleasantly surprised at how we looked the first week of practice since we had a limited number of summer workouts and weren’t allowed to play,” Burkardt said in reference to the virus.
However, it wasn’t time lost. Greater Latrobe still put it to good use.
“We did a lot of work on our shooting and ball-handling,” Burkardt indicated. “Our guards became much better shooters, basically because of the way we had to practice.
“The one thing we don’t know at this point is the kind of conditioning we’re going to have if the season is continually interrupted. So, for us, It’s definitely a positive to have that many girls who have the ability to play.”
There are some changes as far as the section goes. The Lady Wildcats are still in Class 5A (Section 4) in the first of a two-year realignment, but defending section champion Woodland Hills and always-strong Penn Hills are the only other holdovers.
There’s Gateway, which won its section last season, and McKeesport Area, a section runner-up that moved up from 4A. And, like Greater Latrobe, Greensburg Salem and Franklin Regional return a lot of players.
“I think every game is going to be a battle,” Burkardt remarked. “I think anybody can go out and beat anybody else, so it should be pretty interesting.”
One thing the Lady Wildcats want to do is get back to the playoffs after a two-year absence. Beyond that, there are no thoughts about winning the section...at least not yet.
“We usually don’t talk about that, to be quite honest,” Burkardt stated. “We just want to do what we do well.
“We worry about what we want to do and not what everybody else is doing. There are a lot of coaches who say that they want to contend for a section title every year, and it doesn’t happen.
“Yeah, you always want to make the playoffs. That’s your basic goal every year.
“If we play well, we should be able to beat any of those other teams. That’s going to depend on how consistent we play.”
As it stands now, Greater Latrobe is scheduled to open its season Dec. 15 on the road against Penn-Trafford, which was in the section last season and kept the Lady Wildcats out of the playoffs by winning the final game to decide the fourth and final playoff spot. They then begin section play Dec. 17 at Woodland Hills before playing their first home game Dec. 21 vs. Penn Hills.
