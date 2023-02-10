A lot of people don’t like snow because of its slipperiness of it while driving. I can understand that. However, it does have its advantages. I for one love to watch it fall. Since I don’t drive or even walk on the sidewalks, I don’t think much about it.
One thing whereby I consider valuable is that it makes it easier to track wildlife whether two-legged or four-legged specimens.
Just recently, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) put out a request to the public to help search for turkey flocks. With snow now covering the fields finding these birds may be a bit easier as their tracks should stand out in the white flakes.
Imagine if there wasn’t any of that white stuff. Tracking would be so much more difficult. One may have to look for droppings instead.
The reason for the announcement is that the PGC needs to find turkeys to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging people from the commonwealth to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://bit.ly/3X90ULJ.
Visitors to that webpage will be asked to provide the date of the sighting, the location and the type of land (public, private or unknown) where birds are seen, among other things.
Game Commission crews will visit sites to assess them for the potential to trap turkeys. These birds will not be moved; they’ll simply be leg banded and released on-site.
Trapping turkeys during winter is part of the commission’s ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study. The Game Commission will put leg bands on male turkeys just like the last three winters. Hunters who harvest one of those turkeys, or people who find one dead, are asked to report the band number by either calling the toll free number or emailing the commission using the email address on the band.
New on this year’s leg bands is a website for directly reporting the information into the database. This data gives the commission annual survival rates and annual spring harvest rates for Pennsylvania’s population model and provides the person reporting information on when and approximately where it was banded. The Game Commission is also attaching GPS transmitters to a sample of turkeys in units 2D, 3D, 4D and 5C; on approximately 150 hens and 100 males in total.
The four study areas have different landscapes, turkey population densities and spring hunter and harvest densities. Populations and movement dynamics, disease prevalence, and other aspects that may limit populations are being studied. These investigations are being done in partnership with Penn State and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program.
The population and movement portion of that work is looking at how landscape and weather impact hen rest rates, nest success, poult survival, predation, habitat use and movement. The disease portion of the study is examining how disease prevalence varies based on landscape and impacts things like the survival and nesting rates of hens of different ages. This is accomplished by collecting blood, tracheal, feces and skin from turkeys that receive back-pack-style transmitters at the time of capture.
The study will continue next winter for both males and females and continue through 2025 for hens so that in the end, the Game Commission will monitor more than 400 females and more than 200 males. Researchers from Penn State and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program will interpret the data collected. Biologists from Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio joined the study this year as well.
The PGC stated that this project is the largest one ever conducted, with hope of answering many questions regarding current turkey population dynamics. Finding birds to trap is key to accomplishing the work. That’s where the public comes in. Fortunately, Pennsylvanians have a history of helping in this way.
Last winter, a Wild Turkey Sighting Survey was extremely useful to staff for locating trappable flocks. The public was so helpful and even contributed to monitoring sites and trapping. The PGC is really looking forward to it expanding this winter.
