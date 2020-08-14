The Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for fall soccer and dek hockey programs. Interested persons can visit www.latroberecreation.org to register.
The Commanders is for ages 4-6 and it’s an introductory league which teaches the rules, positions, team concepts and individual hockey skills. Each class will end with a mini game. Six-year-olds can play in the Corporal Division upon request and evaluation. Deadline to register is Sept. 30, instructors are dek staff and fee is $45.
Dates run from Oct. 3 to Oct. 28 with a rain date of Oct. 29. Times are 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at David R. Peach Dek Rink Twin Lakes Expansion Park at the intersection of Donohoe Road and Georges Station Road.
The three dek hockey leagues, tentatively run from Sept. 19 until Nov. 21 and the registration deadline is Sept. 11. The Corporals league is for kids 7-9, the Sergeants are 10-12 and Admirals are 13-16. Days and times vary depending on the number of players in each league. League fees are $65.
In-house co-ed soccer leagues are for children born in 2009-12 with a focus on progressive learning, skill development, self-esteem and sportsmanship. Teams practice twice a week, all games are played at Legion-Keener Park or Cardinal Park on Saturdays with an occasional weekday game.
Practice begin for all players, 5:45-7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Cardinal Park. The league runs from Sept. 12 until Nov. 7 and interested persons should register by Sept. 4. Fees are $60/$70/$80, which includes a team uniform. If registering after deadline add $5. Coaches are needed. There is also a soccer coaches meeting, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Cardinal Park.
My first kick soccer league is for kids born in 2017. Kids will learn basic soccer and important social skills. Parents can participate during the skills portion of the program. Participants are asked to bring a size 3 soccer ball, shin guards and water bottle. Class size is limited. Dates are Wednesdays Sept. 16 until Oct. 14 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Cardinal Park with a rain date of Thursday, Oct. 13. Registration deadline is Sept. 9. Fees are $35/$45/$50, which includes a t-shirt.
The Sharks Co-Ed soccer is for kids born in 2015-16, as they can learn and apply fundamental skills in an affirming, non-competitive atmosphere. It is an instructional league with small-sided games. Participants are asked to bring a size 3 soccer ball, shin pads and a water bottle. Dates are 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park, Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 15 to Oct. 22 with a rain date of Oct. 27. Fees are $45/$55/$60, which includes a t-shirt. Registration deadline is Sept. 8.
The Under-8 Co-Ed soccer league is for kids born in 2013-14. It is a five-a-side introductory league with small-sided games in a fun and controlled setting. Benefits are frequent contact with the ball, consistent player involvement and children, who experience additional playing time. Coaches are on the field to teach, assist, referee and ensure safety.
Participants are asked to bring a size 4 soccer ball, shin pads and a water bottle. Dates are Monday and Wednesday, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sept. 14 until Oct. 21 at Cardinal Park, with a rain date of Oct. 26. Fees are $45/$55/$60, which includes a t-shirt. Registration deadline is Sept. 8.
