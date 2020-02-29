Registration is now open for the 18th annual Pittsburgh Steelers men’s fantasy camp, which is set to take place May 29-31 at St. Vincent College.
The camp is hosted by former Steeler greats Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley.
This year’s featured speaker and special guest will be Donnie Shell. Shell is a member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame, four-time Super Bowl champion and Steelers Hall of Honor member.
On-field practices will be conducted by former Steeler players John Banaszak, Kevin Greene, Jon Kolb, Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala, Rod Woodson and more.
Cost for the event is $799 per person and participants must be 23 or older.
Weekend highlights include a Steelers’ men’s Nike replica throwback jersey with the person’s name and number of choice. Jerseys will include custom or current player names only. Retired players or language deemed inappropriate or profane will not be accepted.
There will be a welcome reception with autograph and photo opportunities, and a team combine followed by an awards ceremony luncheon. There will also be a gift bag, including a $10 pro shop gift card, event T-shirt and more.
Registration includes dorm housing — two per room — meals, and the personalized jersey. There will be a food and beverage reception attended by Steeler legends with autograph and photo opportunities, in addition to on-field practices, conducted by former team greats.
The Saturday evening dinner features Shell and prizes will be awarded on Sunday.
