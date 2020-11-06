Registration is now open for the winter session of Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins “Learn to Play Hockey” program.
The program, now in its 13th season, has provided free equipment and lessons to more than 13,000 local youngsters since its inception in 2008.
The introductory program which has been designed for children ages 5-9 aims to inspire families to learn and enjoy the sport in a fun, safe environment. The program consists of 8-to-10 sessions of on-ice instruction by certified coaches, with the winter session currently offered at over 20 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
In addition to the instructional sessions, each participating child will receive free head-to-toe hockey equipment courtesy of CCM, including: skates, hockey helmet (with cage), shoulder pads, elbow pads, hockey gloves, hockey pants, shin guards, socks, Little Penguins jersey, stick and equipment bag.
The “Little Penguins” program is possible because of the help of Crosby, the NHL, the NHLPA, CCM, DICK’S Sporting Goods, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and USA Hockey.
More information and registration details are available at https://www.nhl.com/penguins/community/learn-to-play. For additional questions, contact littlepenguins@pittsburghpenguins.com.
