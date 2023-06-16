The annual Five Star Trail Poker Run will be held Saturday, July 15, starting at Lynch Field in Greensburg.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event will start at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $25 for pre-registered participants; day-of registration is $30.
The Poker Run is not a race, nor do you need to know how to play poker; it is two fun events in one. Participants can choose a four-mile walk or a 12-mile bike ride, or adjust the distance according to your needs.
Participants will choose a playing card from a deck of cards at each of five checkpoints along the trail. Upon finishing the event, each participant will have assembled a full poker hand. The top three poker hands will receive a trophy and a special prize package.
The Poker Run also features a door prize giveaway after the event, light refreshments, a 50/50 drawing and a historic Poker Run T-shirt display. There will also be fun activities the whole family can enjoy.
Business sponsorships are also available at various levels including: Platinum Event Sponsor for $500; Gold Community Business Sponsor for $300; Silver Trailside Table Sponsor for $150, and Bronze Prize Sponsor. Call 724-830-3968 if you are interested in being an event sponsor.
Patrons and sponsors include GMI Electric; Jim and Jackie Timko; The Neill Family; Pace Analytical; Bill and Barb Botti; Product Evaluation Systems; Design 3 Architecture; Mains Chiropractic; New Stanton Borough; Angelo and Friends; Farzati Manufacturing Corporation; Seton Hill University; Adam Eidemiller, Inc., and Flat Tire Co. Bike Shop.
