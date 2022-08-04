Chuck Noll Field not only welcomed the sun and heat to Steeler training camp, but Wednesday at St. Vincent College also brought out the refs for their first day.

“You get to learn the unwritten rules of the game,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “There is an official rule book and those are words on a page, but there is no substitute for having these guys out here and getting the dialogue and getting their perspective … We were having an OPI (offensive pass interference) discussion. Extended elbow contact about the waist is a trigger for officials in terms of officiating that component of a play. (The players) get to hear little minutia like that that helps them play the game and play it at a professional level.”

