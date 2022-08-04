Chuck Noll Field not only welcomed the sun and heat to Steeler training camp, but Wednesday at St. Vincent College also brought out the refs for their first day.
“You get to learn the unwritten rules of the game,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “There is an official rule book and those are words on a page, but there is no substitute for having these guys out here and getting the dialogue and getting their perspective … We were having an OPI (offensive pass interference) discussion. Extended elbow contact about the waist is a trigger for officials in terms of officiating that component of a play. (The players) get to hear little minutia like that that helps them play the game and play it at a professional level.”
The team started its second week of practice with a move toward more practical in-game experience.
“Another good day for us,” Tomlin said. “It is always good when you can start moving toward situational football. We are at that stage of development where we start working on line in the game scenarios, possession downs. We finished practice with a two-minute (drill). It is important that we not only introduce that segment, but also important when we introduce that segment. We do it at the end of practice… so we work on developing conditioning and displays of conditioning. It is important that guys have the ability to operate, and operate with great detail, execute communication and all the things that are big in that situation, but do so at the end of practice when there is a little less gas in the tank. I think that is reflective of what happens at the end of halves or the end of games. This is football like. We have been talking a little about the work that we do. As closely as we can relate it to certain elements of ball, it just aids the growth process. We will continue to focus on those things and appreciated the efforts and attention that we are getting.”
Another thing that was a focus of Wednesday’s camp was getting the younger players more reps. And one way the coaching staff did this is giving some of the veterans the day off.
“I’ll do that from time to time,” Tomlin said. “You guys know our approach there. It is less about those guys to be quite honest with you and it is a means to thinning the lines and providing more opportunities for younger guys. We are not going to treat everybody fairly or everybody the same. More veteran players need less reps in order to be game ready. Younger players need more. So, we think of unique ways to provide everybody with what they need.”
There were no real updates on those out with injuries.
“All those that are missing work are status quo,” Tomlin said. “No new information in regard to those things. The guys that are day-to-day continue to be so.”
