On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Reps. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) and Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) joined together to unveil two pieces of legislation in an effort to impact sports, extracurricular activities and educational opportunities for students during the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Last week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf strongly recommended no interscholastic or recreational sports until Jan. 1 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A day later, the PIAA — a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — met and responded by asking Wolf, in addition to the departments of Health and Education, to work collaboratively and further discuss fall sports. The WPIAL also offered its support for the PIAA and its student-athletes.
Reese’s legislation, House Bill 2787, would allow Pennsylvania’s local school districts to make decisions regarding fall sports and activities. Reese is a native of Mount Pleasant.
“The governor’s announcement to stop all high school sports until Jan.1 came as a complete shock to students, parents and even PIAA officials,” Reese said. “Why now, right before the academic year begins, are schools not able to make their own decisions about sports? Will similar announcements be forthcoming regarding other extracurricular activities? These should be local decisions driven by local circumstances and included in each school’s athletic, health and safety plan.”
Topper’s legislation, House Bill 2788, will allow students and families to have the option to continue the student’s education and extracurricular activities for an additional year to make up for the loss of instruction and competition during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
“We must provide options for our students and their families who have already been robbed of so much,” Topper said. “Students in Pennsylvania must have access to exceptional educational opportunities and if they don’t, then we’re simply not doing our job.”
The bills will go to the House Education Committee for consideration.
