Redinger and Sons rallied for an 8-4 victory against Collision Shoppe during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League fall ball game.
Redinger led 3-0, but Collision Shoppe jumped in front, 4-3, following a four-run fourth. Redinger scored the final five runs, including three in the fifth for the eventual win.
Collin Bush had three hits for Redinger, including a double, while Ethan Haydo singled twice. Jake Lloyd doubled and scored twice, while Trent Barnhart added a hit and two runs. Jeremiah Kitz doubled and scored, Damian Newsome singled and crossed, while Mason Hrubes had two runs for Redinger, which scored eight times on 10 hits.
Jacob Hollick paced Collision Shoppe with a triple and a run. Hunter Riggled also doubled and scored, while Parker Hollick and Tyler Hahn singled and crossed for Collision Shoppe, which put up four runs on eight hits.
Jeremiah Kitz earned the win with two strikeouts and zero walks. Parker Hollick fanned three and walked one in the loss.
Redinger 200 130 2 — 8 10 1Collision 000 400 0 — 4 8 1 Doubles: Bush, Lloyd, Je. Kitz (R); Riggle (C) Triples: J. Hollick (C) Strikeouts by: Je. Kitz-2, Newsome-5, Lloyd-2, Haydo-5, Bush-2 (R); P. Hollick-3, Legg-2, J. Hollick-0, Stynchula-1 (C) Base on balls by: Je. Kitz-0, Newsome-0, Lloyd-0, Haydo-0, Bush-2 (R); P. Hollick-1, Legg-1, J. Hollick-2, Stynchula-1 (C) Winning pitcher: Jeremiah Kitz Losing pitcher: Parker Hollick
