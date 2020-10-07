Evergreen Insurance, Hamacher Contracting and Krinock Painting scored wins in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball action, while Redinger and Sons and Hamacher played to a tie. Pinnacle Auto Sales also edged out Palombo’s to advance to the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers semifinal.
Redinger 5,
Hamacher 5
Redinger and Sons rallied from an early four-run hole with a five-run fourth inning. Hamacher evened the score in the bottom of the inning to set the eventual final.
Brady Angus singled twice and scored two runs to lead Hamacher. Ryan Karaschak, Brady McIlnay and Owen Waleski all scored for Hamacher (1-5-2), which produced five runs on four hits.
Jack Stynchula guided Redinger (1-4-2) with two singles and a run. Darius Davis and Koen Fulton both singled and scored for Redinger, which put up five runs on five hits.
Stynchula fanned three and walked three for Redinger. Nate Papuga struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Evergreen 9,
Redinger 4
Evergreen went to work early for a five-run victory against Redinger.
Evergreen scored seven of the first eight runs for an early 7-1 lead through three innings.
Erick Batista paced Evergreen with two hits, including a triple and two runs, while Thomas Oldenburg contributed a hit and two runs. Adam Moreland doubled and scored, while Jackson McMullen singled and crossed for Evergreen, which produced nine runs on six hits.
Aidan Roach singled twice and crossed to guide Redinger at the plate. Ben Gera also singled and scored for Redinger, which produced four runs on five hits.
Moreland was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and zero walks. Koen Fulton fanned two and walked two in defeat.
Frederick 9,
Hamacher 0
Four pitchers combined for a no-hitter, as Frederick Funeral Home blanked Hamacher.
Nico Mazzoni, Colin Michaels, Josh Fazekas and Tyler Fazekas teamed to strike out 13 and walk five batters in the no-hit bid. Mazzoni was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and three walks.
Mazzoni belted a home run, doubled and scored three times for Frederick, which held a 7-0 lead through three innings. Colin Michaels singled twice and scored. Payton Henry and Tyler Fazekas both tripled and scored for Frederick, which put up nine runs on seven hits.
Nate Papuga was the losing pitcher with zero strikeouts and two walks.
Krinock 11,
Dairy Queen 6
Krinock Painting rallied for a five-run victory against Dairy Queen.
Dairy Queen (0-8) led 5-4 after one inning, but Krinock (3-2-1) scored seven of the game’s final eight runs for the eventual margin.
Jake Watson paced Krinock with two singles and two runs, while Izac Lewis singled twice and scored. Don Calabrace had a hit and three runs, while Lucas Ray and Cole Short both singled and scored. Rayce King crossed twice for Krinock, which produced 11 runs on eight hits.
Mason Hrubes led Dairy Queen with a single and a run. Ben Tropeano also scored two runs for Dairy Queen, which put up six runs on just three hits.
Short was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and four walks. Cole Krehlik fanned four and walked three in defeat.
Pinnacle 3,
Palombo’s 2
Pinnacle Auto Sales edged out Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant and advanced to the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers semifinal.
The semifinals are set for today, as Heat Siphon will face Dino’s Sports Lounge at 5:30 p.m., while Pinnacle meets White’s Plumbing in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap. The winners will meet 2 p.m. Saturday in the championship game of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Palombo’s tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth, but Pinnacle secured the victory with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning.
Darren Miller singled twice and scored a run to guide Pinnacle at the plate. Pat Flynn scored twice for Pinnacle, which produced three runs on six hits.
John Cooper and Jeff Roble both singled twice to pace Palombo’s offensively. John Trageser also singled and scored for Palombo’s which put up two runs on seven hits.
Scott Bowman was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and a walk. Ken Wilkinson took the loss, fanning two and walking a pair.
Redinger 000 500 0 — 5 5 4Hamacher 040 100 0 — 5 4 0 Strikeouts by: Stynchula-3, Ko Fulton-5, Ka Fulton-3, Davis-5 (R); Papuga-4, Smith-2, Fridley-4, Bush-4 (H) Base on balls by: Stynchula-3, Ko Fulton-1, Ka Fulton-1, Davis-0 (R); Papuga-0, Smith-4, Fridley-1, Bush-1 (H)
Evergreen 304 200 0 — 9 6 6Redinger 010 300 0 — 4 5 7 Doubles: Moreland (E) Triples: Batista (E) Strikeouts by: Moreland-4, Oldenburg-2, Boring-0 (E); Ko Fulton-2, Legg-2, Gera-2, Davis-2 (R) Base on balls by: Moreland-0, Oldenburg-2, Boring-0 (E); Ko Fulton-2, Legg-3, Gera-0, Davis-0 (R) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Koen Fulton
Hamacher 000 000 0 — 0 0 5Frederick 304 110 0 — 9 7 0 Doubles: Mazzoni (F) Triples: T Fazekas, Henry (F) Home Run: Mazzoni (F) Strikeouts by: Mazzoni-3, Michaels-3, J Fazekas-5, T Fazekas-2 (F); Papuga-0, Chismar-6, Samide-6 (H) Base on balls by: Mazzoni-3, Michaels-1, J Fazekas-1, T Fazekas-0 (F); Papuga-2, Chismar-2, Samide-2 (H) Winning pitcher: Nico Mazzoni Losing pitcher: Nate Papuga
Krinock 405 020 0 — 11 8 2Dairy Queen 501 000 0 — 6 3 5 Strikeouts by: Short-4, Zinkham-3, Calabrace-2 (K); Krehlik-4, Lloyd-2, Haydo-1, Williams-0 (D) Base on balls by: Short-4, Zinkham-2, Calabrace-1 (K); Krehlik-3, Lloyd-0, Haydo-2, Williams-1 (D) Winning pitcher: Cole Short Losing pitcher: Cole Krehlik
Palombo’s 010 001 0 — 2 7 6Pinnacle 010 101 x — 3 6 1 Strikeouts by: Bowman-2, Bocan-2, Flynn-0 (Pi); Wilkinson-2, Conrad-2 (Pa) Base on balls by: Bowman-1, Bocan-2, Flynn-0 (Pi); Wilkinson-2, Conrad-0 (Pa) Winning pitcher: Scott Bowman Losing pitcher: Ken Wilkinson
