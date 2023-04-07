On April 1, Latrobe resident Deshawn Redfield won the Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Tournament.
Redfield, originally from Tampa, Florida, graduated from St. Vincent College in 2021, where he was a football player. He started training at Ground Zero Pittsburgh gym while he was still in college.
