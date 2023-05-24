The Red Sox (3-6) won a 4-1 game Monday, May 22, in Latrobe Little League action against the Cardinals (3-6).

With the score knotted at one run apiece, the Red Sox plated two runs in the top of the second inning for a 3-1 lead. They added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning in the 4-1 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

