The Red Sox (3-6) won a 4-1 game Monday, May 22, in Latrobe Little League action against the Cardinals (3-6).
With the score knotted at one run apiece, the Red Sox plated two runs in the top of the second inning for a 3-1 lead. They added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning in the 4-1 victory.
Joshua Cramer led the Red Sox with one double. Teammates Bennett Bezilla, Maddox Permuko and Sam Silvis each contributed a single in the winning effort.
Mason Munchinski had one double for the Cardinals. William Hebenthal tallied one single.
Will Showalter was the winning pitcher for the Red Sox as he struck out five batters and walked two. He was relieved by Kameron Sutton, who issued one free pass.
Deacon Everett was on the losing side of the hill, striking out eight while walking five. Hebenthal made a relief appearance, fanning one while issuing two free passes.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
