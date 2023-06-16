Behind consistent pitching from Kameron Sutton, the Red Sox (6-11) scored an 11-0 shutout win Wednesday, June 14, over the Cardinals (3-13) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
Kameron Sutton, who started the game for the Red Sox, kept the Cardinal bats in check while striking out eight batters and issuing one base on balls.
At the plate, Drew Blossey led the Red Sox hitters as he hit one home run and also singled. Kameron Sutton helped his own cause at the mound as he hit a triple at the plate. Teammate Joshua Cramer added an extra-base hit as well as he hit one double to complement his single. Sam Silvis and Matthew Smail added two singles apiece for the Red Sox. Mason Blair, Liam Mitchell, Elias Smith and Will Showalter each singled.
Palmer Chimino and Mason Fernell had two singles apiece for the Cardinals, while teammates Will Hebenthal and Mason Sutton each singled.
After Kameron Sutton’s performance on the mound, he handed the ball off to Showalter, who closed out the game with one strikeout.
Mason Munchinski was on the losing side of the hill for the Cardinals as he struck out one batter and issued one base on balls. Fernell closed out the game on the mound for the Cardinals.
