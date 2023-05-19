A five-run third inning paid off for the Red Sox (2-6) as the team cruised to a 12-5 win Thursday, May 18, in Latrobe Little League action against the Rockies (3-4).
As the Rockies held an early 2-1 lead, the Red Sox plated two runs in the second inning, five more in the third and one in the fourth to take a commanding 9-2 advantage.
The Rockies rallied with two runs in the home half of the fifth inning to trim the margin to five runs at 9-4, but the Red Sox put the game out of reach with a three-run sixth inning for a 12-4 lead. The Rockies managed one run in the home half of the sixth and final inning as the Red Sox scored the 12-5 victory.
The Red Sox were led at the plate by Mason Blair, who hit a double. He was complemented by teammate Bennett Bezilla, who had two singles. Drew Blossey, Matthew Naggy, Sam Silvis, Elias Smith and Kameron Sutton all had singles for the Red Sox.
Alex Theys led the Rockies with a double and a single. Teammates Jaxson Gibson, Brayden Rudy, Kolten Rust and Brendon Zufall each had a single in the game.
Blossey was the winning pitcher for the Red Sox as he struck out six and issued two free passes. He was relieved by Sutton, who finished off the game.
Theys was on the losing side as he struck out six batters and issued three walks. He was relieved by Rudy, who struck out one and walked two.
The Tigers’ (5-3) bats came to life with a five-run third inning in a 7-3 win Wednesday, May 17, over the Yankees (3-3) in Latrobe Little League action.
Holding an early 1-0 lead, the Tigers plated five runs in the top of the third inning for a 6-0 advantage. The Yankees brought two runs in in the home half of the fourth inning, and the Tigers responded with one run in the fifth inning for a 7-2 lead. The Yankees closed out the game with a run in the sixth and final inning as the Tigers took the game, 7-3.
The Tigers were led at the plate by Joel Williams, who tripled and singled. Zach Skoloda hit a double and two singles, and Gage Evanichko added a double. Cole and Kyle Zajdel had two singles apiece, and Dawson Huber added a single in the winning effort.
Hunter Myers had a double for the Yankees while teammate Logan Boring had two singles. Ollie Bryer, Mason Dlugas and Gunner Porembka each singled for the Yankees.
Huber excelled on the mound for the Tigers as he struck out 11 batters and walked three. He was relieved by Skoloda, who closed out the game for the Tigers.
Conner Nixon was on the losing side of the hill for the Yankees as he struck out two and issued two free passes. He was relieved by Nico Scalise, who struck out one and walked two.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
