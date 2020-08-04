One big inning helped the Red All-Stars defeat the White All-Stars, 20-9, during the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League All-Star game played at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Red held a 6-2 lead through four innings. It was a 6-3 margin until Red broke the game open with a nine-run fifth inning, making it a 15-3 game through five. The teams combined for 11 runs in the final innings to set the 11-run margin.
Jacob Cramer guided the Red All-Stars with three singles and three runs scored. Peyton Chismar singled twice and scored a run, while Cole Krehlik, Erick Batista and Roman Darazio all singled and scored two runs. Max Kallock, Corey Boerio and Peyton Myers all doubled and scored, while Quardarius Davis, Colin Bush, Louie Amatucci, Roman Fridley, Brady Angus and Eli Boring all singled and scored for Red, which pounded out 20 runs on 17 hits.
Antonio Hauser led the White All-Stars with two hits, including a double and a run scored. Santino Bryer, Nathan Cole, Mike Tortorella and Dan Calabrace all singled and scored for White, which produced nine runs on nine hits.
Angus was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks. Zach Stott took the loss with one strikeout and zero walks.
Cooperstown Vets captured the 2020 Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship last week. Cooperstown finished the regular season 14-4 to grab the regular-season title. Cooperstown needed three games to defeat No. 5 Bardine’s in the semifinals before sweeping No. 2 F.O. Eagles in the championship series.
———
White Red ab r h ab r h
Boyle 3 0 0 Batista 2 2 1 Stott 3 0 0 Darazio 2 2 1 Bryer 2 1 1 Kallock 2 1 1 Cole 2 1 1 Boerio 3 1 1 Hauser 3 1 2 Beighley 3 0 0 Albaugh 2 0 1 Bradish 1 1 0 Tortorella 3 1 1 Davis 3 1 1 Calabrace 2 1 1 Bush 3 1 1 Gray 2 0 1 Cramer 3 3 3 Lemmon 2 0 0 Krehlik 2 2 1 Smith 3 0 1 Chismar 3 1 2 Cararini 1 1 0 Myers 3 1 1 Fazekas 3 1 0 Amatucci 1 1 1 Papuga 2 1 0 Fridley 3 1 1 Alesi 1 1 0 Angus 2 1 1 Boring 2 1 1 Wasnick 2 0 0
Totals 34 9 9 Totals 40 20 17White 010 114 200 — 9 9 4Red 012 393 20x — 20 17 3 Doubles: Hauser (W); Kallock, Boerio, Myers (R) Strikeouts by: Angus 1, Davis-0, Bush-0, Chismar-0, Beighley-1, Batista-1, Fridley-0, Krehlik-1, Cramer-0, Darazio-0 (R); Stott-1, Cole-0, Lemmon-1, Smith-0, Tortorella-1, Bryer-0, Albaugh-0, Alesi-0, Boyle-2 (W) Base on balls by: Angus-0, Davis-1, Bush-0, Chismar-3, Beighley-2, Batista-0, Fridley-3, Krehlik-0, Cramer-1, Darazio-1 (R); Stott-0, Cole-0, Lemmon-0, Smith-0, Tortorella-0, Bryer-1, Albaugh-2, Alesi-3, Boyle-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Brady Angus Losing pitcher: Zach Stott
