Under the guidance of head coach Mike Weinell, Derry Area wrestling has been a perennial postseason team.
Last season, however, a number of factors led to the Trojans missing the playoffs in Class 2A. Weinell has started at the bottom to address the issues, looking to beef up the Trojans’ feeder program, but he also believes the varsity squad can take a step forward in 2020-21.
“We obviously came up short. It was a little disappointing we didn’t make playoffs,” Weinell said of last year’s squad, which finished 7-9. “It was a year that we had to make up for a big loss in leadership in the room ... we had four kids with 100 wins that left that year before. Last year was a tough transition year.”
Some of that difficulty stemmed from a lack of wrestlers who went through the junior high program in the prior years. A shuffle in the coaching staff has put more emphasis on that team, including the return of one of the best wrestlers in Derry Area history. Troy Dolan, a three-time PIAA Champion, joins the junior high staff this season. The 2007 Derry Area grad still holds the program record for wins, at 170.
The renewed focus on the feeder system should pay dividends in seasons to come, but for now, Weinell hopes to make the most of a difficult environment. The coronavirus (COVID-19) has created uncertainty for all winter sports, but wrestling has been hit particularly hard at Derry Area. The Trojans lost five grapplers over the past few months, including their starters at both the 106 and 113-pound weight classes.
“The kids aren’t in school, and it’s easy to stay at home and not dedicate yourself to come back to practice,” said Weinell, alluding to Derry Area’s district going virtual until mid-January.
While some of those losses were unanticipated, the Trojans knew they’d be graduating key starter Colton McCallen, who competed at 120 pounds last year and compiled 76 wins in his career. McCallen qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A individual tournament, but did not place.
Among the wrestlers who are back for the Trojans, senior Ty Cymmerman is the headliner. After competing at 126 pounds last year, Cymmerman will shift up to 152 during the team portion of the season, but Weinell expects him to continue to excel.
“Ty is the foundation of the program right now. He’s the backbone,” he said of Cymmerman, who has amassed a record of 121-22 in his career, won three WPIAL championships, and has reached the PIAA tournament all three years.
Cymmerman has an opportunity to become the fourth Trojan to complete the four-peat in WPIAL competition, a list that includes George “Micky” Phillippi, Jimmy Gulibon, and the aforementioned Dolan.
Joining Cymmerman as a team leader will be classmate Nick Reeping, who is expected to wrestle at 145 pounds this season. Reeping’s record of 17-15 last season doesn’t convey his true value to the team.
“He’s the guy I go to when I need to get communication with certain people on the team,” Weinell stated. “He’s my vocal leader in the room.”
With the PIAA approving a reduction in the number of weight classes for this season, juniors Eric Catone and Brayden Mickinac are expected to fill spots in the new classes for 172 and 189 pounds, respectively. With the 195-pound class eliminated, Mickinac has slimmed down a bit from last year, but it’s a change that Weinell thinks could benefit him.
At 215 pounds — instead of 220 — senior Dakota Beeman will likely earn a starting nod when healthy. As Beeman battles injuries now, however, freshman Nathan Barkley has impressed with his strength.
Ty Cymmerman’s younger brother, Noah, returns to the heavyweight class this season after posting a combined record of 25-37 in his first two seasons.
“Noah is starting to come around. He’s finally maturing a little bit physically,” Weinell said, noting that he expects the junior to make strides this year.
Overall, the upper weight classes should be a strength for the Trojans this season, and will be key to the team’s success.
“If we want to win, those guys are going to have to win matches,” Weinell stated.
Conversely, Derry Area has to answer questions at the lighter weights.
Sophomore Dylan Klim will fill the void at 106 pounds in his first year on the varsity. Last season, he tipped the scales at approximately 85 pounds, and he’s still shy of 100 pounds this season. As he continues to grow, Klim could become a strong performer in that weight class for this year and beyond.
“He’s had a great few weeks of practice. He’s a scrappy little kid,” Weinell said.
Although the Trojans don’t have anyone at 113 pounds currently, transfer Charles Banks could slot in at 120. Banks, a sophomore, came from Blairsville, and he was a standout for the Trojans’ cross-country team in the fall. Senior Xavier Merlin is also in the mix at 120 pounds, but could end up at 126, as well.
Senior Dominick Reffo and sophomores Alex Cole, Elyshia Lopez, and Lucid Jackson are battling at 132 and 138 pounds this season. Jackson is another transfer, as he returned to Derry Area after a year at Indiana Area.
Juniors Alex Sobota (152) and Connor Lucas (160), as well as sophomore Leo Filler (215) are also looking to carve out roles for this season.
State Gov. Tom Wolf, on Thursday, announced a temporary shutdown of high school and youth athletics, a three-week, limited-time COVID-19 mitigation effort that remains in effect until Jan. 4.
The annual Blairsville Duals were previously canceled, but, prior to the state shutdown, the Trojans were scheduled to compete in exhibitions, including the multi-team Monroeville Mat Madness on Saturday and the prestigious Powerade Tournament later this month.
The Trojans also had December matches against Greater Latrobe and Yough wiped out because of the shutdown. Other matches scheduled after Jan. 4 are also in flux because of the current situation.
Derry Area’s sub-section — WPIAL Class 2A, Section 3B — is comprised of Yough, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland and newcomer Ligonier Valley, while Frazier departed the sub-section. In 2019-20, the Warriors, Scotties, and Vikings all qualified for the postseason.
Weinell believes that trio and his team could all be evenly matched this season.
“As far as this year, we’re just looking to wrestle and keep the kids competitive and working hard,” Weinell said. “That’s really our goal for the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.