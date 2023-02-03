Screen Shot 2023-02-02 at 10.32.20 PM.png

On a cold Thursday senior night hailed down in the Ligonier Valley, as the Rams wrestling team took on the Red Raiders from Meyersdale. Ligonier was able to take down Meyersdale 42-24 in Ligonier gymnasium on Thursday. Ligonier was led by their three seniors on senior night. Bruce Kreiger and Logan Mulhern were able to win by forfeit. Ligonier’s other senior Jesse Turner was able to pull out a win by pin. “That win was amazing. Especially on senior night it was a great feeling, I’ve been hurt for sometime this year so to get a win on this night was a pretty good feeling,” Turner said. The Rams next match is next Thursday, Feb. 9, against the Marion Center Stingers.

