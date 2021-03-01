Ligonier Valley isn’t about to apologize for being in the basketball playoffs with a 4-11 record.
Had this been a normal season, the Rams would’ve qualified for the Class 3A playoffs — in their first time back in the WPIAL after spending more than half a decade in District 6 — anyway with their fourth-place finish in Section 3.
“We didn’t get as many wins as we really wanted. But we made progress,” offered Ligonier Valley head coach Tim Gustin.
Now, the Rams enter the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs as the No. 17 seed out of 23 teams. They travel to No. 16 seed Brownsville (4-9) 6 p.m. today for a first-round matchup.
With teams not being able to play their usual schedules because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the WPIAL — for just the second time ever — decided to hold an open tournament. Schools had until Feb. 18 to notify the WPIAL whether or not they would participate in the playoffs.
So, with the stops and starts and schedule changes, not to mention the weather on occasion, it hasn’t been a typical season for any team. That’s especially true for Ligonier Valley.
First off, the school district was shut down until Jan. 10. Then, Ligonier Valley couldn’t start the season until Jan. 22 after having to get in the PIAA-mandated 10 practices.
“We really didn’t have a lot of time to get into what we wanted to do.” Gustin explained. “We really had to learn on the fly.
“But I thought the kids really made progress. Even in the losses, we’ve improved throughout the season.”
Gustin is referring to section defeats against South Allegheny, Shady Side Academy — seeded No. 1 and 3, respectively, for the playoffs — and Apollo-Ridge. In all three instances, the second games, regardless of whether they were home or away, were much closer.
“And,” Gustin added, “we picked up a couple nice wins along the way. We’ve been making strides.”
Only one of the Rams’ seven section losses came to a team below them in the standings. They ended up right in the middle of the pack of the seven-team section at 4-7 behind only those aforementioned teams.
“We would’ve been able to make the playoffs based just on that,” Gustin noted. “That made the decision to enter the playoffs easy for us, even though we have a losing record.”
However, Ligonier Valley goes into the playoffs having lost its last two games. After a mercy-rule loss to Class 5A Greater Latrobe, the Rams dropped their final section game — on the road — to a Valley team that had only one win total before that.
“We knew what we were up against in the Latrobe game,” Gustin allowed. “We wanted to use that game to get better.
“We wanted to get some experience playing against a team that uses that kind of pressure. We can’t simulate that in practice.
“I don’t know if that game took something out of the kids or if they got complacent, because we beat Valley rather easily at home the first time. I’m not sure what happened, but we didn’t have it either of those games, that’s for sure.
“The Valley game, we were really flat. We didn’t show up the way we needed to.
“But I’m glad it happened then and not now. Hopefully we can get back to playing the way we were before that.”
Those two games also marked the sixth and seventh for Ligonier Valley in a span of less than two weeks. But Gustin isn’t complaining.
“These kids are used to playing everyday,” Gustin stated, pointing out that they do so — even on off days — at the Ligonier Valley YMCA. “Now, we’ve had a three-day break with two practices before the playoffs start.
“Hopefully, it’s like a reset. We’ve done game-planning and things like that, so hopefully we’re ready to go.”
The Rams will face a Brownsville Area team that’s young. The Falcons, who were fifth in Section 4 at 3-8, do not have a senior on their roster.
“We’re hoping to take advantage of that,” Gustin expressed. “We’re hoping to put some pressure on them and make them work for everything they get.”
Ligonier Valley plans to do so in the form of junior guards Matthew Marinchak (6-foot-2) and Jaicob Hollick (5-foot-10), who also are the team’s leading scorers. Marinchak averages 16.9 points (5.4 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals), and Hollick 10.1 points (2.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals).
“We’re going to try and put some pressure on their guards,” Gustin expounded. “We’re hoping to take advantage of some of their youth.”
By contrast, with 6-foot sophomore Demarion Brown having been out — Gustin calls him the Falcons’ best player — Brownsville Area has been starting a freshman, Trenton Wible (5-10), at guard along with 6-foot-2 sophomore Derrick Tarpley and junior Tyler Wible (5-10). But Gustin said he wouldn’t be surprised if Brown returns for the playoffs.
“They do at times show some inexperience,” Gustin remarked. “We’re hoping to force them into some mistakes.”
At forward, Brownsville Area has 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior Ayden Teeter and 6-foot-2 sophomore Derrick Tarpley, both of whom Gustin said the Rams’ must try and keep off the glass, along with another 6-foot-2 sophomore in Cedric Harrison. But it’s Teeter and his size that Gustin is most concerned with inside.
“He’s big and strong,” Gustin observed. He’s got some nice post moves.
“They like to set ball-screens and have their guards drive to the basket,” Gustin said of the Falcons. “We’re going to look to double-team that and try and keep them on the perimeter.”
That will fall on Marinchak, who’s closing in on 1,000 career points with 936 as a junior, and Hollick. The Rams also bring senior Wesley Smykal (3.1 points) and junior Joey Kondisko off the bench in the backcourt while 6-foot-3 junior forwards Dylan Rhodes (5.9 points, 3.7 rebounds) and Miles Higgins (3.2 points, 5.0 rebounds) are the other starters with 6-foot-1 junior Jude Grzywinski (1.4 points. 1.7 rebounds) and 6-foot-5 junior Conner Little (1.1 points) backing them up underneath.
If Ligonier Valley can pull off the road playoff win, it will take on none other than South Allegheny (14-4) — the No. 1 seed — in the second round, 6 p.m. Thursday. That game will be played at South Allegheny.
“They’re hard to defend,” Gustin said of the Gladiators. “If you contain one player, another one can take over.
“They’re well-balanced. It’s hard to stop them all.”
