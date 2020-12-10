After wishing for years that his team would move to the WPIAL, Ligonier Valley wrestling coach Tom Brown now is just hoping his squad can have a chance to compete.
After previously wrestling in the District 6 Heritage Conference, which only included four teams, the Rams were slated to return to the WPIAL this winter. To this point, however, Ligonier Valley has been unable to hold any official practices, a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
Nov. 20 was supposed to mark the start of team practices for winter sports, but shortly before that day, Ligonier Valley shifted to virtual learning, and then paused the program. Initially, the Rams were scheduled to return to practice on Dec. 7, but that has since been moved back another week.
Now in his sixth season at the helm, Brown conveyed some pessimism about the outlook, as he believes the altered schedule could provide a significant setback for his squad.
“I encouraged them through Zoom meetings to continue to prepare like we’re going to have a season, but with every passing day, that hope for me is getting diminished,” Brown said. “We’re going to have a lot of ground to make up. We’re going to be way behind the eight ball when we get back on the mat.”
If the Rams do wrestle competitively this year, the squad will return the majority of its starters from a year ago. Ligonier Valley graduated just two regulars in the lineup — Kyrie Miller and Peyton Matson.
Brothers Ryan and Josh Harbert, who come from a storied wrestling lineage, will lead the way for Ligonier Valley. They are the grandsons of legendary Greater Latrobe and St. Vincent College head coach Tom Harbert, and nephews of recent Wildcats’ head coach Tad Harbert.
Ryan, now a junior, competed at 132 pounds last season, posting a mark of 25-8. After a fifth-place finish in District 6 Class 2A competition, Harbert did not place in the Southwest Regional.
Josh was impressive in his freshman campaign last year, going 25-10. In the 106-pound bracket, he finished in fifth in District 6, but did not place in the regional.
This season, Brown believes they can take the next step to reach the PIAA tournament.
“They both have picked up their extra work in the weight room,” he said of the brothers. “The wrestling aspect was never an issue with those two boys – they know the technique.”
Those areas of focus for the Harberts mirrored that of the Rams as a whole. Prior to the pause of activities last month, the wrestlers spent several months focusing on adding muscle.
“We didn’t have a great offseason program where we were building strength, and then as we got into the season itself, we didn’t continue to build strength or maintain the strength we had,” Brown said of Ligonier Valley’s biggest shortcoming in 2019-20. “By the end of the year, a lot of guys were just physically getting manhandled.”
Brown’s son, James, should also be a top performer for Ligonier Valley this season. After going 12-11 last year at 126 pounds, the younger Brown has his sights set on advancing to the regional.
Fellow juniors Isaac Piper, who wrestled at 195, and Finn Bradley, a heavyweight, also return to the mix as part of a strong class. Bradley, who missed time with a concussion last season, wrestled at approximately 235 pounds, but used his athleticism to combat some of the larger opponents he faced, finishing with a record of 10-10.
“They all had experience,” Brown said of the junior class. “They all wrestled through the junior high program, at least. A lot of them were in the Junior Olympics.”
Unfortunately, Brown anticipates that some members of that talented class will not participate this season because of the pandemic. He’s already seen the numbers begin to dwindle from when the team halted in-person workouts and transitioned to Zoom meetings.
In addition to Josh Harbert, the sophomore class will consist of Bruce Krieger, who wrestled at 120 and 126, as well as varsity newcomers Abe Mundorff and Jesse Turner. Mundorff, who could wrestle at 152, has impeccable character according to Brown, while Turner, projected at 160 or 170, excelled for the Rams’ football team in the fall.
After a 3-0 mark in the Heritage Conference last year, the Rams qualified for the District 6 Class 2A team postseason, but fell to Philipsburg-Osceola in the quarterfinals.
While the shift to the WPIAL, and Class 2A Section 3B, brings new challenges, the Rams believe they have an idea of what to expect.
“I don’t know that we will have as hard of a time, because we have competed with these teams at tournaments,” Brown said of the transition. “We know what we have to compete against. I think we’ll put a good step forward for the program.”
The Rams will compete in a sub-section with Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, and Yough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.