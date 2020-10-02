The Ligonier Valley football team is home for the first time this season, while Derry Area also enjoys the comforts of its home field.
The Rams will play at Weller Field for the first time in 2020 – their first WPIAL home football game in more than 50 years – when they host WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference opponent Steel Valley, 7 p.m. tonight. Also, Derry Area will play a non-conference home game against Southmoreland, 7 p.m. tonight at Derry Stadium.
Ligonier Valley (0-1, 1-2) started the season with three road games, including a trip that spanned about four hours last week against Western Beaver. The Rams, who will hold their senior night tonight, look to rebound from a 14-3 loss at Western Beaver loss last Saturday. Ligonier Valley fell to Apollo-Ridge in their season opener and defeated Frazier in Week 2 for the Rams’ first win in their return to the WPIAL.
The Trojans lost a third player, and starter, to a season-ending injury during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference loss against Freeport Area last week. This time, it’s running back Isaiah Ward, the team’s leading rusher, joining Paul Koontz and Pryce Donovan, who are also out for the year.
Derry Area trailed by six at halftime against Freeport Area, but the Yellowjackets returned the second-half kick for a touchdown and reached the end zone a second time, while shutting out the Trojans’ offensively.
Derry Area seeks a strong non-conference showing this week against Southmoreland, leading into the home stretch, which includes three conference showdowns.
Greater Latrobe is idle this week. The Wildcats were set to meet Gatway in a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference football game at Memorial Stadium. But that game was officially canceled Monday after students at Gatway High School tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wildcats, who were unable to find a varsity game on short notice, will prepare for the home stretch, which includes conference games against Connellsville Area, Franklin Regional and Woodland Hills.
