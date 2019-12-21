Ligonier Valley had no trouble with host Homer-Center, winning Thursday night’s District 6 Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game, 82-59.
Kyle Silk had a game-high 22 points to lead the Rams, who improved to 4-0 in the conference and 6-2 overall. Michael Marinchak had 20, and Matthew Marinchak 17.
Up by only five points at halftime, Ligonier Valley posted 33 in the third quarter to 13 for Homer-Center to break the game open.
