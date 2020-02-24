The site and time have been determined for the upcoming Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball playoff game.
The top-seeded Rams will meet No. 5 Penns Valley in the semifinal round of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) at Hollidaysburg Area High School.
Penns Valley Area knocked off No. 4 West Shamokin, 50-47, during a quarterfinal-round game last Friday at West Shamokin. Penns Valley, also nicknamed the Rams, opened the year 9-7 before finishing the regular season with wins in five of its final six games.
Ligonier Valley held off an upset bid from visiting Cambria Heights, the upstart No. 8 seed, during a 59-50 win in its quarterfinal game last Friday.
If LV wins on Tuesday, the Rams will advance to the District 6 Class 3A championship game Friday (7:30 p.m.) at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, where they will face No. 2-seeded Westmont-Hilltop or No. 3 Richland, the defending district champion.
Ligonier Valley has already qualified for the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs for the third straight season. The opening round of the state playoffs begin on March 7.
Matthew and Michael Marinchak sparked Ligonier Valley during its nine-point win on Friday. The brothers combined to produce 18 of Ligonier Valley’s 20 fourth-quarter points, as the Rams faced a one-point deficit entering the final eight minutes.
It was LV’s first game action in 14 days, coming off the heels of the Rams’ third consecutive District 6 Heritage Conference championship on Feb. 7 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Ligonier Valley won its 19th straight game and improved to 22-2 overall. The Rams’ last loss came two months ago during the fifth game of the season on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
Last year, LV advanced to the District 6 Class 3A championship game for the second straight season, but the Rams fell, 68-64, in overtime against then-top-seeded Richland. The Rams eventually lost in the opening round of the state playoffs, 84-68, against Beaver Falls, the No. 5 team out of the WPIAL.
A year earlier, Ligonier Valley captured its first District 6 boys’ basketball championship in program history. It was the Rams’ first appearance in a district title basketball game in 31 years.
