Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball coach Tim Gustin set out a clear defensive game plan heading into Thursday’s final day of the Kiski Area Tournament and a matchup against the host Cavailers: Get back to basics and protect the paint.
While the result wasn’t what the Rams had in mind, they managed to keep Kiski Area’s offense largely in check during a low-scoring 37-29 defeat.
Ligonier Valley, despite an 0-3 mark, held its own during each game of the three-day holiday tournament. Knoch won a 42-40 defensive battle in the opening night of play Tuesday, Yough got a monster game from Terek Crosby on Wednesday to earn a 77-70 win, and Kiski Area was fueled by a key second-period run to take Thursday’s finale.
“Losing three games is not what we wanted,” Gustin said. “We showed what we have to do to get over that hump.”
One of those things is continuing the strong defense displayed on Thursday night. The Rams held Kiski Area, which averages 58 points per game, to 21 points below that average.
Ligonier Valley (3-6 overall) made it happen, Gustin noted, by packing the paint and forcing the Cavaliers to attempt outside shots.
The Rams also wanted to take away drives against Kiski Area after seeing Crosby make 13 field goals — most of them in the paint — and hit 17 of 21 free throws on his way to a 45-point performance the night before.
“I think we did a good job of that,” Gustin said of Thursday’s defensive turnaround. “To hold them to 37 points was phenomenal.”
The teams battled to a 7-7 deadlock after one period, but the Cavaliers outscored the Rams 11-3 in the next frame to take an 18-10 halftime lead.
That second period proved to be the difference, as both squads scored 19 second-half points.
Kiski Area improved to 9-1 overall despite having no player in double figures. James Pearson led the way with nine points, while Dom Dininno and Braydon Dunmire each added seven.
Ligonier Valley senior Matthew Marinchak led all scorers with 11 points, including a three-pointer. Haden Sierocky chipped in six and Jude Grzywinski had five.
Marinchak, who became the 13th player in school history to score 1,000 points earlier this season, has eclipsed 30 points in four of Ligonier Valley’s nine games and is averaging 22.8 points per game.
Gustin, however, is hoping for more from his offense. On numerous occasions, the Rams were able to beat Kiski Area’s aggressive 2-3 zone but failed to convert layups.
“We have to clean that up and finish,” he said.
The Class 3A Rams are also aiming to finish games after a hard-fought — albeit winless — holiday tournament slate against one Class 5A program (Kiski Area) and a pair of Class 4A programs (Knoch, Yough).
Overall, Ligonier Valley has lost five of its past seven games.
“We don’t want to shy away from playing good teams,” Gustin said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs and win (there). Winning and losing now is preparing us for the playoffs, and we can walk away from this tournament knowing we had a chance to win all three games.”
The Rams are back in action 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts non-section Southmoreland before resuming section play the same time Friday at home against Valley.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (29)
Kondisko 2-0-4; Sierocky 2-2-6; Marinchak 5-0-11; Grzywinski 2-1-5; Rhoades 1-0-3. Totals, 12-3(9)—29
KISKI AREA (37)
Pearson 4-0-9; Smith 2-0-4; Dininno 2-2-7; Gonzales 3-0-6; Dunmire 3-1-7; Flemm 1-2-4. Totals, 15-5(12)—37
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 7 3 11 8 — 29 Kiski Area 7 11 9 10 — 37
Three-point field goals: Marinchak, Rhoades; Pearson, Dininno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.