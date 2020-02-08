INDIANA — Ligonier Valley won a third straight Disrtrict 6 Heritage Conference boys’ basketball championship Friday night, defeating Homer-Center, 64-47, at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
The Rams put the finishing touches on their last season in conference, outscoring the Wildcats, 17-10, in the third quarter to pull away into a double-digit advantage after leading at halftime by only five points.
“One of the main reasons they wanted to do it was for Kyle,” Ligonier Valley coach John Berger said. “And they wanted to three-peat, because it’s going to be a long time before someone can do that again.”
Senior Kyle Silk played his next to last high school basketball game for the Rams. He transferred from United at the end of the 2018-19 school year and was ruled ineligible to play football for the Rams. Silk could play basketball through the regular season with Ligonier Valley, but he was also ruled ineligible to play in the District 6 playoffs.
Silk, who will finish his one season with the Rams against Berlin-Brothersvalley next Saturday, scored 13 points against the Wildcats, including nine points in the second half.
LV senior Michael Marinchak scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, including six points in the pivotal third quarter. Marinchak was called for a pair of charges in the fourth quarter, just two of the Rams’ four in the second half, and he fouled out with 2:06 remaining in the game, but his style of play set the tone.
“That was our game-plan coming in,” Marinchak said. “Drive the ball to the hoop…drive the lane.
“I think on the bigger floor, we had the advantage with all five, six, seven guys driving the ball to the hole. We create mismatches and we go from there.
“We always seem to start off slow, but we know defense is going to win the game. (Starting the second half) we said, ‘No inside easy buckets.’ We stopped their inside game.”
Homer-Center opened the second half with turnovers on its first four possessions and missed a shot in the fifth, losing an opportunity take the lead as the Rams scored just four points in the same span of time. But a 10-2 run later in the quarter, highlighted by a pair of three-pointers by sophomore Matthew Marinchak from the corner in front of the Rams’ bench, put Ligonier Valley permanently into a double-digit lead, 46-32.
The Wildcats turned over 13 second-half possessions in all and ended with 19 compared to 12 for the Rams.
Homer-Center held its last lead late in the first quarter when senior Jon Gearhart hit a trey from the corner with 2:30 remaining to make it 14-11.
Ligonier Valley took the lead for keeps when Michael Marinchak shoveled an inbounds pass to junior Isaac Neidbalson under the hoop and the easy layup gave the Rams an 18-16 lead one minute into the second quarter.
Jaden Evanick led H-C with 12 points, but he fouled out with 4:08 left to play in the fourth quarter.
Ligonier Valley has played in all four championship games since the conference went to a playoff format. The Rams lost to Saltsburg in 2017, but came back with victories over Purchase Line in 2018 and West Shamokin last year.
The victory was the third for Ligonier Valley against Homer-Center this year. The Rams entered the conference playoff bracket as the top seed out of the South Division and defeated Penns Manor Area, the second seed out of the North, to get in the championship game.
Homer-Center was the second seed out of the South and fell to 14-7. Ligonier Valley will begin the District 6 3A playoffs as the top seed with a 21-2 record.
District 6 Heritage Conference Championships Boys LIGONIER VALLEY (64)
Mi. Marinchak 9-4-23; Ludwig 3-2-8; Silk 4-5-13; Neidbalson 4-0-8; Mills 0-0-0; Ma. Marinchak 2-2-8; Grzywinski 0-0-0; Hollick 0-1-1; Smykal 0-0-0; Rhoades 0-0-0; Brugler 0-0-0; Higgins 0-2-2. Totals, 22-17(24)—64
HOMER-CENTER (47)
Gearhart 2-0-6; Henry 3-2-8; Sardone 3-3-9; McElheny 0-0-0; Daugherty 3-1-9; Mock 1-0-3; Kochman 0-0-0; Evanick 3-6-12; Cavalier 0-0-0; Krejocic 0-0-0; Walbeck 0-0-0; Ober 0-0-0. Totals, 15-12(15)—47
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 14 18 17 15 — 64 Homer-Center 14 13 10 10 — 47
Three-point field goals: Ma. Marinchak-2, Mi. Marinchak; Gearhart-2, Daugherty-2, Mock
