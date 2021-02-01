Ligonier Valley boys basketball head coach Tim Gustin said the Rams are quickly realizing the WPIAL is different.
That realization came after a 62-33 defeat against host Shady Side Academy (4-0, 6-0) in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 matchup played Saturday.
“There are a lot of good teams in the WPIAL, and we’re starting to realize that real quick,” he said.
Matthew Marinchak led the Rams with 10 points. Dylan Rhoades chipped in nine.
Ligonier Valley fell to 1-2 overall and in section play.
The Rams recorded their first WPIAL win in more than 50 years last Tuesday with a 63-57 win against East Allegheny. Ligonier Valley competed in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6 — the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
Shady Side Academy outscored Ligonier Valley by 22 in the first quarter, 26-4.
“Shady Side is very good,” Gustin said. “...And right out of the gate, they had some fast break layups, got a couple steals and made some shots. We kind of got in a rush, started shooting it real quick.”
Shady Side Academy led 41-13 at the half. However, the Rams were only outscored by one point in the second half. Ligonier Valley trailed, 55-22, after three quarters, but the Rams tallied 11 fourth-quarter points to SSA’s seven.
Despite the lopsided defeat, Gustin took away a positive in that the Rams were only outscored by seven points in the remaining three quarters.
“Once we got ourselves together and got our composure, we played pretty good the rest of the way,” he said. “But that first quarter just buried us.”
Shady Side Academy’s Eli Teslovich led all scorers with 18.
“They are a good program. They run their stuff very well,” Gustin said.
Ligonier Valley played its first game Jan. 22, featuring a 59-25 defeat against visiting South Allegheny. The Rams had to wait more than a month for its originally scheduled opener due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
Ligonier Valley hosts Valley, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re hoping to get a win,” Gustin said.
Valley (1-3, 1-4) fell to SSA, 64-50, earlier this year.
“They played Shady Side very close when they played a couple weeks ago. We have our work cut out for us,” Gustin said. “We’re just trying to get better every week.”
The Rams just recently finished their third week of practices and games.
“It’s been a real quick adjustment for all of us,” Gustin said. “We’re just glad we got a chance to get on the court and try to get better every day.”
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (33)
Neidbalson 2-1-6; Smykal 1-0-3; Marinchak 4-1-10; Dillaman 1-0-2; Rhoades 4-0-9; Grzywinski 0-1-1; Little 1-0-2. Totals, 12-3(5)—33
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY (62)
Salvia 3-3-10; Fitzgerald 4-0-9; Kramer 1-5-7; Lau 5-0-10; Teslovich 8-1-18; Chu 0-1-1; Kramer 1-0-2; Martens 1-1-3. Totals, 23-11(15)—62
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 4 9 9 11 — 33 Shady Side 26 15 14 7 — 62
Three-point field goals: Marinchak, Neidbalson, Smykal, Rhoades; Salvia, Fitzgerald, Teslovich
