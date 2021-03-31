Tatum Hoffman led the Ligonier Valley girls to victory, as the Rams split a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 home meet against Deer Lakes on Tuesday at Weller Field.
The Lady Rams scored their first WPIAL victory with an 82-59 win against Deer Lakes, while the Ligonier Valley boys fell, 90-60. Ligonier Valley, as a district, competed in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending five decades as a member of PIAA District 6 with the last two as members of the Heritage Conference.
The Ligonier Valley girls won 12 of the 17 contested events, while the boys captured six first-place efforts.
Hoffman guided the Ligonier Valley girls, taking the high jump with a 5-2. She had a near miss attempt at 5-3, which would’ve tied Ligonier Valley’s long-standing school record, set in 1990 by Mary Moore.
“She is on track and we are hopeful that she will break this record this season,” Ligonier Valley assistant Trish Majhan said.
Hoffman dominated the jump events, not only claiming the high jump, but also grabbing the top spot in the long jump (15-2) and triple jump with a 31-3, as she earned three first-place finishes.
Madeline Smith captured both the 3200 (12:54.5) and 1600 (5:55.6), while Abby Painter placed first in the 100 (:13.9) and 200 with a :28.9. Mara Myers topped the 800 (2:48.2) and Hollie Queer notched the 400 with a 1:11.5.
Myers, Clara Wallace, Smith and Queer claimed the 3200 relay (11:01.7), while Carol Woods, Keirsten Auman, Painter and Hoffman prevailed in the 400 relay with a :55.9. Queer, Woods, Painter and Sarah Sheeder captured the 1600 relay in 4:50.1.
Meanwhile, Miles Higgins claimed the javelin (157-0) and triple jump at 35-3 1/2 on the boys’ side. Wesley Smykal topped high jump 5-8; John Manges placed first in pole vault (11-0), and Isaac Piper grabbed the 110 hurdles in :16.7. Bjorn Sigurdsson, Manges, Joey Kondisko and Ivan Wieczorek won the 400 relay in :56.1.
(Boys)
DEER LAKES 90,
LIGONIER VALLEY 60
3200 relay – Deer Lakes (Spence, Murray, Hillard, McCoy), 9:20.3
110 hurdles – Piper (LV), Glotfelty (LV), Beuchel (DL); :16.70
100 – Vioral (DL), Scarantine (DL), Sigurdson (LV); :12.2
1600 – McCoy (DL), Smykal (LV), Hilliard (DL); 4:52.4
400 – Spence (DL), Herman (DL), Drury (LV); :56.1
400 relay – Ligonier Valley (Sigurdson, Kondisko, Manges, Wieczorek); :47.1
300 hurdles – Beuchel (DL), Piper (LV), McGrath (DL); :48.4
800— McCoy (DL), Smykal (LV), Hartley (DL); 2:04.34
200— Vioral (DL), Sigurdson (LV), Spence (DL); :24.6
3200 – Hilliard (DL), Elder (DL), Zimmerman (LV); 12:03.8
1600 relay – Deer Lakes (Kruse, Herman, Murray, McCoy), 3:54.2
High jump – Smykal (LV), Scarantine (DL), McGrath (DL), 5-8
Pole vault – Manges (LV), Saversky (LV), Drury (LV); 11-0
Long jump – Scarantine (DL), McGrath (DL), Higgins (LV); 17-5
Triple jump – Higgins (LV), Fletcher (DL), McGrath (DL); 35-3 1/2
Shot – Sciullo (DL), Hazlett (DL), Wieczorek (LV); 41-7
Discus – Hazlett (DL), Wieczorek (LV), Sciullo (DL); 124-6
Javelin – Higgins (LV), Pleskovitch (LV), Sciullo (DL); 157-0
(Girls)
LIGONIER VALLEY 82
DEER LAKES 59
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley (Myers, Wallace, Queer, Smith); 11:01.7
100 hurdles – Lollo (DL), Auman (LV), Sheeder (LV); :18.2
100 – Painter (LV), Olexa (DL), Woods (LV); :13.9
1600— Smith (LV), Myers (LV), Klemmensen (DL); 5:55.6
400— Queer (LV), Boulos (DL), Bonner (DL); 1:11.5
400 relay – Ligonier Valley (Woods, Auman, Painter, Hoffman), :55.9
300 hurdles – Lollo (DL), Sheeder (LV), Barr (LV); :56.1
800— Myers (LV), Boulos (DL), Wallace (LV); 2:48.2
200— Painter (LV), Olexa (DL), Parise (DL); :28.9
3200 – Smith (LV), Windows (DL), Palmer (DL); 12:54.5
1600 relay – Ligonier Valley (Queer, Painter, Woods, Sheeder), 4:50.1
High jump— Hoffman (LV), Simurda (DL), Glista (LV); 5-2
Long jump – Hoffman (LV), Simurda (DL), Cutright (DL); 15-2
Triple jump – Hoffman (LV), Hineman (DL), Puschnigg (LV); 31-3
Shot – Linkenheimer (DL), Caldwell (LV), Gornick (DL), 26-8
Discus – Hineman (DL), Caldwell (LV), Moore (DL); 72-7
Javelin – Simurda (DL), Sufak (DL), Sheeder (LV); 80-11
