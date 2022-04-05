Ligonier Valley softball took the lead late and defeated Seton-LaSalle 7-3 in a Class 2-A, Section 2 game on Monday.
The game was tied at three with The Rams batting in the top of the sixth when an error scored one run for Ligonier Valley.
The Rams earned the victory despite allowing Seton-LaSalle to score three runs in the fourth inning.
In the second inning, Ligonier Valley got their offense started when Lyla Barr hit a solo homer.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Rebels tied things up at three. An error scored one run for Seton-LaSalle.
Cheyenne Piper pitched the Rams to victory. The righty allowed four hits and three runs over five innings, striking out six and walking zero.
Maddie Griffin started the game for Ligonier Valley. Griffin allowed one hit and zero runs over two innings, striking out six and walking zero
The Rams tallied one home run on the day. Barr went yard in the second inning.
Ligonier Valley racked up eight hits in the game. Sydnee Foust and Payton LaVale each managed multiple hits.
LaVale and Foust all had two hits to lead the Rams.
–––––
Ligonier Valley 7 Seton-LaSalle 3 ab r h ab r h Griffin 2 1 1 Will 2 1 1 Wallace 3 0 1 Foust 4 1 2 Piper 4 1 0 LaVale 4 1 2 Barr 3 2 1 Bizup 2 0 0 Dowden 3 0 0 Plummer 3 0 0 Totals 30 7 8 Ligonier Valley 0120031 - 791 SLS 000-3000 - 353
Home runs: Lyla Barr.
Strikeouts by: LV: Piper-6.
Winning pitcher: Cheyenne Piper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.