WEST MIFFLIN — Prior to Ligonier Valley’s baseball playoff game on Thursday, Rams head coach Brett Marabito focused less on the impending result, and more so on his expectations for their effort. Knowing that his team was a considerable underdog as the No. 15 seed going against No. 2-seeded Avonworth, Marabito stressed the mentality he needed to see from the Rams.
“Every single pitch, you gotta play like your last. It’s really just giving everything you have to this game,” he said of his message. “I’m a firm believer that you play this game as hard as you possibly can and leave everything on the field. That’s the biggest thing I wanted to see from them.”
The result of the WPIAL Class 3A first-round contest at West Mifflin Area High School was not what the Rams were hoping for, as they fell 10-2 to the Antelopes, but Marabito left the field satisfied with the effort of his squad.
With the defeat, the Rams saw their return season in the WPIAL conclude with a record of 7-12, including five consecutive losses to finish the slate.
Ligonier Valley fell into an early deficit, and faced an uphill climb for almost the entirety of the matchup. But with the mercy rule looming in the fifth inning, the Rams managed to extend the game, and played hard until the final out was recorded.
“Shows these guys aren’t going to quit. That’s all you ever ask high school guys is to give their best effort at all times and play with some pride, and I’m very proud of them for that,” Marabito continued. “Playoff teams should be able to come out and compete, and I think we did a good job of that.”
To that point, the Antelopes (14-7) held a 9-0 edge in the bottom of the fifth inning, and had two runners in scoring position, with the lead runner at third representing the potential game-ending run. Ligonier Valley pitcher Grant Dowden, the third hurler of the afternoon, induced a flyout to avoid the mercy rule, however.
In the top of the next inning, the Rams struck for their only runs, as Nick Beitel and Connor Tunstall opened the frame with back-to-back singles. After Avonworth pitcher Kamden Otstot recorded consecutive outs, Grant Dowden reached base when he was hit by a pitch, and Mason Seftas, one of just two seniors on the roster, delivered a two-run single to left.
The outcome never felt in question, however, as Avonworth tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the stanza, and then retired Ligonier Valley in order in the seventh to advance to the quarterfinals against Valley on Saturday.
Avonworth displayed its talent in every aspect of the game, as the Antelopes compiled 13 hits, Otstot limited the Rams’ offense in a complete-game effort, and the Lopes stole five bases and did not commit an error.
Otstot, in particular, was effective, as the senior hurler permitted just two runs on five hits and no walks, with seven strikeouts. He displayed a stellar breaking ball that kept the Rams off balance throughout.
“Hats off to Otstot. He threw a fantastic game. The biggest thing he did, he was able to locate that curve ball first pitch,” Marabito stated. “The only thing we could’ve done a little better, I think, was trying to hunt that fastball – really sit on that first-pitch fastball and not let him get two strikes on us.”
The Rams’ hurlers did not enjoy the same success, as senior Jacob Bleehash earned the start, but failed to complete three innings. During his abbreviated appearance, he permitted six runs on six hits and a walk, with just one strikeout. His setback dropped his record to 3-5.
The Ligonier Valley relievers did not fare much better, as Haden Sierocky and Dowden each allowed a pair of runs, and they combined to surrender seven hits and five walks over three-and-a-third innings.
In the bottom of the first, Avonworth struck twice, as Neo Miller singled and stole second, and scored when Jonathan Bodnar also singled and then advanced on the throw. From there, Bodnar stole third, and scored on a perfectly-executed suicide squeeze by Jonah Sommers.
“They’re a very athletic team,” Marabito said of Avonworth. “I told their coach I love watching them play the game; I love the small-ball aspect, and being active on the bases.”
After showing their ability to play small ball in the first, the Antelopes displayed their power in the third with four extra-base hits. First, Jordan Kolenda tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Miller. After another out, Sommers singled, Noah Osborn homered down the left-field line, and Nick Slater and Sean McAleer produced consecutive doubles to push the edge to 6-0, ending Bleehash’s outing on the mound.
Two innings later, the Antelopes broke through again, with three walks and a pair of singles to make it 9-0. The final run came in the bottom of the sixth, when McAleer delivered his second double of the day, scoring Osborn.
Despite the season-ending loss, the Rams had several highlights, as both Beitel at catcher and Lanigan McCulty at second base made numerous outstanding defensive plays. In particular, Beitel, a junior, drew the praise of Marabito.
“Nick did a tremendous job behind the plate today, blocking the balls and not giving them free bases. We made them earn stolen bases,” he said.
Additionally, while Bleehash did not enjoy his finest performance on the mound, he showed his mettle, while his fellow senior Seftas finished on a high note in his final at bat.
“I measure success by how hard you work and whether you leave everything out there. I think our two seniors were very successful,” Marabito said.
In addition to his exploits when toeing the rubber, Otstot also paced Avonworth with three hits, while Kolenda, Bodnar, and McAleer each provided two hits.
Even in defeat, the Rams viewed their playoff appearance as a valuable litmus test for their progress.
“The entire season was a great step forward to the entire program, and even the district,” Marabito stated. “This gives our kids a lot of opportunities to see a lot of good baseball. Playing great squads like Avonworth only gives you an idea of where you need to take the program to be competitive at this level.”
Lig. Valley Avonworth ab r h ab r h
Beitel 4 1 1 Kolenda 3 2 2 Tunstall 3 1 1 Miller 1 1 1 Sierocky 3 0 1 Bodnar 2 1 2 Golden 3 0 0 Sommers 3 1 1 Dowden 2 0 0 Fresh 0 0 0 Seftas 3 0 1 Osborn 3 2 1 Mills 3 0 1 Slater 3 1 1 Lawson 1 0 0 McAleer 3 1 2 Faas 2 0 0 Crawford 0 0 0 McCulty 1 0 0 Otsot 3 0 2 Schreyer 1 0 0 Brooks 1 0 0 Gannon 3 0 0 Blackson 0 1 0
Totals 26 2 5 Totals 25 10 12Lig. Valley 000 002 0 — 2 5 0Avonwrth 204 031 x — 10 12 0 Doubles: Mills (LV); McAleer-2, Bodnar, Slater (A) Triples: Kolenda (A) Home Runs: Osborn (A) Strikeouts by: Bleehash-1, Sierocky-0, Dowden-2 (LV); Otstot-7 (A) Base on balls by: Bleehash-1, Sierocky-2, Dowden-3 (LV); Otstot-0 (A) Winning pitcher: Kamden Otstot Losing pitcher: Jacob Bleehash
