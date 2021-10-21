After going two weeks without playing a football game, the injury-riddled Ligonier Valley football team was glad to get back on the field last Friday night.
The Rams were even happier to come away with a 43-14 win against Summit Academy to pick up their first conference win of the season and keep their WPIAL Class 2A playoff hopes alive.
“With having to deal with so many different things, it was just really a relief for us to get back on the field and have everyone talking about an actual football game,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel said.
With six injured starters and a lack of depth, Ligonier Valley had to forfeit its game against Serra Catholic two weeks ago. But with a win against Summit Academy, Ligonier Valley improved to 1-2 in the Allegheny Conference and 6-2 overall — after starting off the season with five consecutive non-conference wins.
Now, the Rams will visit Shady Side Academy at 7 p.m. Friday in a matchup with significant playoff implications.
Ligonier Valley, Shady Side Academy and Apollo-Ridge are currently in a three-way tie for third place in the conference at 1-2, behind Serra Catholic and Steel Valley, which are both 3-0. Summit Academy is 0-3.
“We unfortunately started conference play 0-2,” Beitel said. “And we needed that one to get back on track and get that one under our belt so that we can play meaningful games the next two weeks.”
The top three teams in the Allegheny Conference are guaranteed a spot in the WPIAL playoffs. The Rams can also qualify for the postseason if they are the top fourth-place finisher between their conference and the Three Rivers Conference.
“We are still in a situation where as we continue to heal ... we are trying to get to the point where we can see what we have in terms of our best team heading into what we hope could be the playoffs,” Beitel said. “But as it stands right now, each week for us is the playoffs.”
Ligonier Valley will wrap up regular-season play on Oct. 29 against Apollo-Ridge at Weller Field.
The Rams missed out on the playoffs during last year’s season cut short by coronavirus (COVID-19) cancellations, but they finished the year with a wild win: A 53-48 thriller against Shady Side Academy.
In that game, Haden Sierocky rushed for 190 yards, threw for 38 more, and scored six touchdowns, including the game-winning score with just over a minute to play before pulling in a victory-clinching interception.
Meanwhile, SSA quarterback John Castro finished the game with 500 total yards, including 344 rushing and 156 passing. He was also involved in all seven of his team’s scores, including five rushing touchdowns and two passing.
“Their quarterback this year (Max Wickland) is a much different athlete than the one they had last year,” Beitel said. “And for us, we’re hoping that we can put the game in the hands of our offensive line and just let those guys play a good style of physical football and wear them down and hopefully get a little bit more stops than we did last year.”
Beitel had a hard time recalling a game during his coaching career where his team won a game in which they also conceded nearly 50 points.
“We are really hoping we don’t get into a situation like that,” Beitel said. “We want to stuff them defensively for sure. And again, they have a different personality as a football team. They are still a perimeter run team. They want to get the ball to their slot athletes in space, and that’s one of the things we have to stop.”
Shady Side Academy (1-2, 4-4) is coming off a 46-0 defeat against Steel Valley last week. The Bulldogs defeated Apollo Ridge, 28-14, the week prior but fell 39-7 against Serra Catholic in their conference opener. SSA has non-conference wins against Riverview, Valley and Carlynton, with losses versus Springdale and Sto-Rox.
In last week’s 29-point victory, Ligonier Valley’s secondary welcomed the return of Sierocky, who had not played since the third week of the season with an arm injury. The Rams’ defense allowed Summit Academy just 111 yards of total offense. Eighty-two of those yards came from quarterback Kylee Davenport on the ground.
“I thought that having Haden back and starting to get a little bit, you might say, back to where we were with the secondary was important for us,” Beitel said. “They weren’t able to throw the ball well. Most of the plays that they executed were all off of breakdowns.”
Beitel also lauded the Rams’ offensive line — the one unit on the team which has largely avoided injury — for their role in helping Ligonier Valley finish the game with over 200 rushing yards. Nick Beitel, who was a game-time decision, finished with 106 yards rushing on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
“On the offensive side, our offensive line did very well, and it showed with what we were able to do,” Beitel said. “Any time you are over 100 yards on just 12 carries, that says a lot about your offensive line. So I was really pleased with Nick’s play and also the play of the offensive line.”
Broderick Schreyer, who has filled in at quarterback in Sierocky’s absence, finished 8-of-12 for 146 yards and a touchdown, in addition to a pair of carries for 26 yards.
“For us, internally, Broderick was our player of the week for his performance in the game,” Beitel said. “He played very well in terms of his leading the offense.”
With four starters out for the season with injuries — Miles Higgins, Ryan Harbert, Bruce Kreiger and James Pleskovitch — Sierocky and Beitel’s return to the field infused the Rams lineup with some much needed energy that the team is hoping will carry throughout the rest of the season.
“One of the things we often say around our program is, ‘How would you play if you knew that this was the last time you could play?’” Beitel said. “When Haden got back, he just had a jump in his step because there he was thinking that he wasn’t going to play football anymore this season. And then he got his second opportunity to get on the field. And I think his energy kind of infused throughout the team.”
