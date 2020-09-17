Last week’s return to the WPIAL proved to be an eye-opening experience for the Ligonier Valley football team. The Rams went up against Apollo-Ridge, one of the early favorites in Class 2A, and left Owens Field with a 44-7 defeat.
With the vast majority of Ligonier Valley players starting for the first time, and others making their varsity debut, the Rams made mistakes. But that has allowed plenty of teaching points this week, however, in preparation of the Rams’ non-conference matchup 7 p.m. Friday at Frazier.
“These kids have shown up, starting Monday, and they did exactly what we asked them to do,” said Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel. “We’ve certainly seen strides in practice this week of getting better. It’s been an excellent week of practice so far.
“We were able to take the film and use (it) as a teaching tool, so our kids are able to see and grow from what they did on Friday night. We actually had more fundamental, basic errors in our game against Apollo-Ridge than we did in our first scrimmage against South Allegheny. That’s a strange anomaly in our coaching progression.”
Aside from a 66-yard touchdown pass from Haden Sierocky to Grant Dowden early in the second quarter, the Rams were mostly overmatched in the first half against the Vikings. While the senior-laden Apollo-Ridge offense scored on all seven of its first-half possessions, the Vikings’ defense applied steady pressure via the blitz. That strategy was unexpected, and the youthful offensive line for Ligonier Valley struggled to adjust.
“We didn’t really know what they brought to the table,” Beitel said of Apollo-Ridge. “All of the things we prepared for based on the scrimmage film were completely different than what they did in the game.”
Fortunately, in his nearly two decades guiding the Rams, Beitel has typically witnessed players experience their greatest growth between the first game and the second one. If that holds true this year, Ligonier Valley should be much more competitive against Frazier.
Ligonier Valley has also made a few personnel adjustments this week, as junior Jacob Hay enters the starting lineup on offense, playing at right tackle, while senior Derek Fox moves from that spot to left guard. Those players should be big factors defensively, too, after they provided strong efforts on that side of the ball against Apollo-Ridge.
“I thought both of them played exceptionally well. Those were two of our bright spots on the defensive side,” Beitel said of the duo.
The other change in the starting lineup occurs in the secondary, as junior Khorter Drury supplants Matthew Marinchak at cornerback.
Meanwhile, Frazier claimed an impressive 34-0 victory against Charleroi Area last week to open Class 2A Century Conference play. Junior quarterback Brayden Boggs, the son of head coach Greg Boggs, passed for three touchdowns on just 11 passes.
Additionally, senior Kenny Fine made an impact as both a rusher and receiver, as he compiled 128 yards on just seven rushes, and added another 86 yards on a pair of catches.
“Everything, basically, offensively centers around No. 2 (Fine) — very explosive athlete,” Beitel detailed.
“The ability for them to throw the ball and stretch it down the field and make plays was something that popped off the screen.”
The Commodores present a challenge defensively, as well, on the heels of their shutout against the Cougars. Their strategy could resemble what the Rams saw against Apollo-Ridge.
“Pressure, pressure, pressure. They like to use their athletes in man coverage, and like to blitz everyone else,” Beitel revealed. “They’re going to see how we did not handle blitzing very well, and they’re going to come after us.”
Sending significant pressure is often a boom or bust proposition, however, so the Rams could exploit it if they can handle their blocking assignments and provide time and space for their skill players.
“If we can clean up our blocking and get a crack, there isn’t much left, just open grass,” Beitel stated.
Frazier also boasts quick and explosive players at the defensive end spot, with seniors Matthew Kordich and Robert Acklin.
Although both the Rams and Commodores compete in Class 2A, the game will not count towards the playoffs, as they reside in different conferences. That will be a new experience for Ligonier Valley, as all of their games in District 6 had postseason implications.
While Ligonier Valley has three nonconference games on its ledger this season, every game still holds significance for a young team that is looking to find its footing in a new district.
“It’s just different,” Beitel said of the nonconference matchup. “But our focus is still on us, for us to see growth and get better, because that’s really where we’re at as a team right now.”
