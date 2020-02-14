The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team is No. 1 entering the District 6 Class 3A championship.
The Rams want to finish the tournament No. 1, too.
Ligonier Valley secured the top seed for the upcoming District 6 Class AAA playoffs. The Rams (21-2) will have to wait for their first opponent, as they host either No. 8 Cambria Heights (10-12) or No. 9 Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) next Friday (Feb. 21, 7 p.m.) in the district quarterfinal round.
If the Rams win, they will advance to the semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 25 against either No. 4 West Shamokin (17-5) or No. 5 Penns Valley (14-8) at a site and time to be determined.
The District 6-AAA championship game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. On the other side of the bracket, Westmont-Hilltop (18-4) secured the No. 2 seed while defending district champion Richland (14-7) is the third seed.
Richland defeated Westmont-Hilltop, 52-41, in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference playoffs and appeared primed for the No. 2 seed in the tournament. But Richland had to forfeit the win and fell to No. 3 after its head coach received two technical fouls during the junior varsity game and was ineligible to coach in the varsity contest.
The top four teams qualify for the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs that begin on Saturday, March 7.
Last year, Ligonier Valley advanced to the District 6 Class 3A championship game for the second straight season, but the Rams fell, 68-64, in overtime against then-top-seeded Richland. The Rams eventually lost in the opening round of the state playoffs, 84-68, against Beaver Falls, the No. 5 team from the WPIAL.
A year earlier, Ligonier Valley captured its first District 6 boys’ basketball championship in program history with a four-point win of its own, 58-54. It was LV’s first appearance in a district title basketball game in 31 years.
Ligonier Valley enters this year’s district playoffs on an 18-game winning streak. The Rams’ last loss came two months ago in the fifth game of the season on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
Last Friday, Ligonier Valley, captured its third consecutive District 6 Heritage Conference championship, defeating Homer-Center during the title game at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Ligonier Valley has experienced the Heritage Conference championship all four years since 2016-17 when the conference moved to a two-division format for basketball and began hosting its championship games at IUP. The Rams also previously defeated West Shamokin and Purchase Line, but lost to Saltsburg in the inaugural conference championship game.
It was Ligonier Valley’s final game as a member of the Heritage Conference, as the Rams will move to the WPIAL next year.
Last October, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of District 6 and into the WPIAL (District 7). In November, the WPIAL voted unanimously to accept Ligonier Valley as a new member and the following month, the PIAA voted unanimously to allow Ligonier Valley to leave District 6 and join the WPIAL.
Ligonier Valley is 21-2 this year, which includes a perfect 13-0 regular-season conference record. The Rams have dominated the opposition, putting up almost 75 points per game, while allowing 55 a contest, an average margin of 20 points per win. LV won all 15 games against Heritage Conference competition this season, including two playoff games.
Ligonier Valley is 81-18 in the last four seasons. The Rams finished 47-3 in Heritage Conference play during that span.
However, Ligonier Valley enters the District 6 Class 3A playoffs without Kyle Silk, one of the Rams’ leading scorers.
Silk, who transferred from United for his senior season, was ruled ineligible to play in the postseason by the PIAA. Silk was permitted to play in the Heritage Conference championship, but that was it. He averaged nearly a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds per game, and scored 13 points in his final high school basketball game last Friday against Homer-Center.
Silk originally moved into the Ligonier Valley School District prior to the start of the school year, but was ruled ineligible to play football, a ruling that was upheld by the PIAA.
Silk decided to continue playing football at Kiski School near Saltsburg before returning to Ligonier Valley to play basketball. The PIAA ruled that changed his eligibility status to play basketball. For Silk to have been possibly ruled eligible to finish out the basketball season, another hearing would have to be held with the PIAA, and the school district decided not to appeal.
Michael Marinchak averages a double-double per game with 17 points and 10 rebounds while his brother Matthew Marinchak puts up 14.5 points and six boards each contest. Michael Marinchak is No. 2 in school history with 1,642 points, trailing only Marrek Paola, who finished his career last season with 1,912 points.
Isaac Neidbalson is also close to a double-double with 9.9 points and 12 rebounds per game while Jaxon Ludwig is the Rams’ fifth starter with seven points and six rebounds a contest. Meanwhile, Silk’s place in the starting lineup will likely be taken by Cooper Mills.
Also in the area, Saltsburg is in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs as the No. 3 seed. The Trojans will face No. 2 Williamsburg next Friday (Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.) at Williamsburg. Other District 6 Heritage Conference opponents United (No. 8), Homer-Center (No. 4) and Penns Manor Area (No. 7) are in the Class 2A playoffs.
On the girls’ side, Saltsburg is the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A playoffs. Other District 6 Heritage Conference opponents, Homer-Center (No. 5) and Penns Manor Area (No. 2) are in the Class 2A tournament while United (No. 4) and West Shamokin (No. 7) are in Class 3A competition.
