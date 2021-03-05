Ligonier Valley’s Tim Gustin had a decision to make going into Thursday night’s WPIAL Class 3A playoff game against South Allegheny.
Having already faced the Gladiators twice in section play, the Rams’ head coach knew the team had to try and contain one of South Allegheny’s players.
The problem is, there’s more than one.
There’s a reason South Allegheny is the No. 1 seed.
Pick one of the Epps — Antonio or Bryce — and the other can go off. And there’s also the 6-foot-5 Omar Faulkner to deal with.
A senior guard, Antonio Epps was South Allegheny’s leading scorer this time with 20 points while he, sophomore guard Bryce Epps and Faulkner, a senior forward, combined for 44 in the Gladiators’ 75-36, mercy-rule win against visiting Ligonier Valley in Thursday night’s first-round playoff game.
“We tried to take away Bryce Epps and Omar Faulkner,” Gustin explained. “I think we did a decent job.
“But Antonio Epps stepped up for them. And they have two or three other guys who can score for them.”
To make matters worse, South Allegheny (15-4) also shut down Ligonier Valley’s Matthew Marinchak. The Rams’ 6-foot-2 junior guard and three-year starter was held to a season-low two points — both on free throws — mostly by Bryce Epps.
“He’s a very good player,” Gustin said of Bryce Epps. “He can get it done on both ends of the floor.”
“They made him work for everything. And he didn’t get much, unfortunately.”
The season is now over for the Rams (5-12), who were the No. 17 seed in the WPIAL. Ligonier Valley spent the previous 51 years in District 6, as the Rams picked up their first WPIAL playoff win in more than a half decade with an 80-41 preliminary-round victory against Brownsville Area on Monday.
Now, Marinchak will have to wait to become the 13th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. He has 968.
But Marinchak wasn’t the only one who couldn’t seem to get untracked. The Rams had only one player in double figures in scoring, and he — 6-foot-3 forward Isaac Neidbalson, the lone senior starter — accounted for 21 of the team’s points, including 14 in the second half.
“He played outstanding,” Gustin lauded. “That’s what you want from your senior.
“I was happy to see him end his career like that. He played great.”
Five of Neidbalson’s other seven points came in the second quarter, but it was a struggle for everyone else. Ligonier Valley had just six field goals in the first half and was already staring at a 23-point deficit, 38-15, at the break.
“They stepped up their defense and made everything difficult for us,” Gustin reiterated. “We didn’t handle it well.”
At the other end, South Allegheny was scoring almost at will in the first quarter. The Gladiators put up 23 points in the period — Antonio Epps and Faulkner seven apiece, and Bryce Epps six — to lead by 15 going into the second.
Then, after making two three-pointers in the first quarter, South Allegheny hit three three more in the second — two by Antonio Epps and one from junior forward Wesley Digiorgio — and outscored the Rams, 15-7, in the frame for that 38-15 margin.
“They just made a lot of shots,” Gustin said of the Gladiators. “Everyone seemed to make shots for them.”
Three other players totaled 22 points for South Allegheny. Junior guard Dillon Hynes and Digiorgio each had eight, and 6-foot-4 senior forward Ayden Sloss six.
And the Gladiators only added to their lead. At the 4:52-mark of the third quarter, the game went to mercy rule — where the clock continues to run with one team ahead by 30 or more points in the second half — following a Bryce Epps traditional three-point play, a trey from Hynes and a pair of free throws by junior guard Ethan Kirkwood — to make it 50-20.
South Allegheny’s biggest advantage was 44 at 71-27. Meanwhile, the final seven points for Ligonier Valley were scored by Neidbalson, whom Gustin left in until there was 39 seconds left.
“I let him finish it out...all but the last few seconds there. He deserves it,” Gustin remarked.
After Neidbalson, no one had more than the six points by junior guard Jaicob Hollick. Junior forward Dylan Rhoades had five as only a handful of players scored for the Rams.
So, a season that forced Ligonier Valley to cram 17 games into about seven weeks — the team got a late start because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — has come to an end. And it was also the first for Gustin, who took over the boys’ program after serving as the girls’ coach.
“It went fast. It was a whirlwind.
“But we came a long way. Every team we played said that our kids played so much better the second time than the first.”
That goes for South Allegheny and coach Tony DiCenzo, as well.
When the teams met the first time back on Jan. 22 at Ligonier Valley, South Allegheny won going away, 59-25. Then, on Feb. 19, the game was tied midway through the third quarter before the Gladiators came out on top by 15 points, 62-47 at home.
“That’s to the kids’ credit,” Gustin said of his players. “They’ve been working hard and getting better every game.
“We’re hoping to have a good off-season and come back strong. We’ll have a lot of experience coming back next season.”
Of the Rams’ 12 varsity roster players, only Neidbalson and guard Wesley Smykal are seniors. They will return their other four starters (Marinchak, Hollick, Rhoades and 6-foot-3 junior forward Miles Higgins along with top reserves Joey Kondisko, junior guard and Jude Grzywinski, a junior forward.
“I’m looking forward to actually working with these guys,” Gustin concluded. “I’m interested in seeing just where we can go with this team.”
———
WPIAL Class 3A
Boys Basketball Championships
First Round
LIGONIER VALLEY (36)
Marinchak 0-2-2; Hollick 2-2-6; Neidbalson 9-0-21; Higgins 0-0-0; Rhoades 2-0-5; Grzywinski 0-0-0; Kondisko 0-0-0; Smykal 0-0-0; Dillaman 1-0-2; Harchuck 0-0-0; Pleskovitch 0-0-0. Totals, 14-4(6)—36
SOUTH ALLEGHENY (75)
A. Epps 8-1-20; B. Epps 6-1-13; Kirkwood 1-2-5; Hynes 3-0-8; Faulkner 4-3-11; Digiorgio 3-0-8; Sloss 3-0-6; Michalski 1-0-2; Smith 1-0-2. Totals, 30-7(9)—75
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 8 7 10 11 — 36 So. Allegheny 23 15 16 21 — 75
Three-point field goals: Neidbalson-3, Rhoades; A. Epps-3, Hynes-2, Digiorgio-2, Kirkwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.