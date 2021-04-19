The Ligonier Valley baseball team bounced back from a pair of losses in a big way by defeating Leechburg Area, 19-2, in three innings during an away exhibition on Friday.
Ligonier Valley scored 10 runs and allowed two in the opening frame, tacking on one in the second and eight in the third to secure a 17-run victory.
The Rams no-hit Leechburg Area to improve to 5-2 overall and 2-1 overall. After starting the season with four consecutive wins, Ligonier Valley suffered back-to-back losses against Somerset Area and Deer Lakes before Friday’s lopsided victory.
Mason Seftas led the Rams offensively with three hits, including two doubles, four RBI and a run scored. Nick Beitel and Connor Tunstall each singled, doubled and combined to plate five runs. Beitel drove in four runs, while Tunstall drove in one Grant Dowden singled twice with an RBI for Ligonier Valley, which scored 19 runs on 12 hits.
In the first inning, Beitel reached on an error and advanced to third on Haden Sierocky’s bunt. Jacob Bleehash brought home Beitel with a groundout, and Sierocky came around when George Golden reached on an error to put LV ahead, 2-0. Golden scored on Seftas’ double and Dowden crossed home on Tunstall’s two-base hit.
Later in the first inning, Noah Lawson ripped a two-run double, plating pinch-runner Lucas Mills and Tunstall. Lanigan McCulty reached on an error and scored along with Tunstall on Beitel’s two-run double, which made the score 8-0. After Sierocky singled, Beitel scored on a wild pitch, during which Sierocky reached third. Sierocky came around on Golden’s RBI single to cap Ligonier Valley’s 10-run first inning.
Leechburg Area scored twice in the bottom of the first, but the Rams responded with a run in the second. Tunstall singled, later reached third and came around on Sierocky’s sacrifice fly, providing the Rams an 11-2 advantage. After the Blue Devils went down in order, Ligonier Valley piled on eight runs in the top of the third. The Rams went ahead, 12-2, after Dowden singled, stole twice to reach third and came around on Seftas’ single. Tunstall and Lawson walked to load the bases, and Seftas scored as McCulty reached on an error. Beitel brought home Tunstall and Lawson with a two-run double, extending LV’s lead to 15-2. McCulty scored on a wild pitch, and Logan Johnston came around on Golden’s ground ball which led to an error. Seftas knocked a two-run double, scoring Mills and Golden to set the final.
DeVaughn Knight took the loss for Leechburg Area, surrendering 10 runs, zero earned, on six hits, with a strikeout and a walk. Leechburg Area committed six errors in defeat.
———
Ligonier Valley Leechburg ab r h ab r h
Beitel 4 2 2 Knight 0 1 0 Sierocky 3 2 1 Salsgiver 1 0 0 Bleehash 3 0 0 Grantz 0 0 0 Mills 0 2 0 Hamm 1 1 0 Golden 3 2 0 McDermott 1 0 0 Dowden 2 2 2 C Curfman 2 0 0 Seftas 4 1 3 M Curfman 1 0 0 Tunstall 3 3 2 Crawford 1 0 0 Lawson 1 2 1 Kapalka 1 0 0 McCulty 3 2 1 Turiak 1 0 0 Johnston 0 1 0 Burke 1 0 0
Totals 26 19 12 Totals 10 2 0Lig. Valley (10)18 000 0 — 19 12 1Leechburg 200 000 0 — 2 0 6 Doubles: Seftas-2, Tunstall, Beitel (LV) Strikeouts by: Seftas-0, Lawson-2, Beitel-1 (LV); Knight-1, Salsgiver-2, Turiak-0 (LA) Base on balls by: Seftas-1, Lawson-1, Beitel-0 (LV); Knight-1, Salsgiver-4, Turiak-1 (LA) Winning pitcher: Noah Lawson Losing pitcher: Devaughn Knight
