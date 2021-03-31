A 15-run third inning propelled the Ligonier Valley baseball team to a three-inning 16-0 exhibition win on Tuesday against host Jeannette.
Grant Dowden led the way offensively with two hits, including a home run and four RBI. Haden Sierocky went a perfect 3-for-3, tallying three singles and driving in a run.
Nick Beitel pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing just two hits. He struck out eight and walked two Jayhawk batters. At the plate, he singled twice and drove in two runs.
The Rams (2-0) produced 16 runs on 14 hits, including three for extra bases. Beitel faced just 13 batters, while Jeannette stranded four runners on base.
Ligonier Valley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and the scoreline remained until a big third inning at the plate lifted the Rams to a 16-run victory.
Jacob Bleehash singled and doubled, while Connor Tunstall picked up a two-bagger and two RBI. Mason Seftas, George Golden, Noah Lawson and Lucas Mills each singled — combining to drive in three runs.
Ligonier Valley picked up its first win back in the WPIAL after more than 50 years with a 6-4 exhibition victory against Greensburg Salem last week. The district competed in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending five decades as a member of PIAA District 6 — the last two as a member of the Heritage Conference. Ligonier Valley claimed the District 6 Heritage Conference championship in 2019.
The Rams are slated to open WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 play, 4:30 p.m. April 6 against East Allegheny.
———
Lig. Valley Jeannette ab r h ab r h
Beitel 3 2 2 Mason 2 0 1 Sierocky 3 3 3 Huerta 1 0 0 Dowden 3 2 2 Horn 1 0 0 Seftas 2 2 1 Holemyr 2 0 1 McCulty 0 0 0 Luttner 1 0 0 Golden 3 2 1 Jordan 0 0 0 Tunstall 2 1 1 Rattigan 1 0 0 Bleehsh 3 1 2 Tillman 1 0 0 Lawson 2 1 1 Critchlw 1 0 0 Faas 1 0 0 Blazowch 1 0 0 Mills 1 2 1 Foust 1 0 0
Totals 24 16 14 Totals 11 0 2Lig. Valley 10(15) — 16 14 0Jeannette 000 — 0 2 5 Doubles: Tunstall, Bleehash (LV) Home Run: Dowden (LV) Strikeouts by: Beitel-8 (LV); Luttner-1, Mason-1 (J) Base on balls by: Beitel-2 (LV); Luttner-1, Mason-0 (J) Winning pitcher: Nick Beitel Losing pitcher: Brayden Luttner
