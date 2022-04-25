The Ligonier Valley Rams battled back from an early deficit to defeat Windber 14-5 Saturday in its second of two exhibition baseball games.
The Rams posted two runs in the top-of-the-first inning. George Golden got the scoring started when he singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Windber would recover and took the lead, 3-2, when its offense got rolling in the bottom-of-the-first inning.
The Rams pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Haden Sierocky drew a walk, scoring one run, Grant Dowden was hit by a pitch, driving in a run, and Golden drew a walk, scoring one run.
Ligonier Valley tallied five runs in the fifth inning. The Rams’ big bats in the inning were led by a single by Sierocky, Nick Beitel, a groundout by Connor Tunstall, and a double by Dowden.
Beitel was the winning pitcher for Ligonier Valley Rams. The right-handed pitcher allowed no hits and no runs over two innings, striking out two and walking none.
Sierocky and Broderick Schreyer entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Andrew Scalia took the loss for Windber. Scalia allowed five hits and five runs over three and 1/3 innings, striking out four.
Adam Moreland started the game for Ligonier Valley. He allowed one hit and three runs over two innings, striking out three and walking one.
Ligonier Valley totaled 13 hits. Tyler Anderson, Dowden, Sierocky and Golden all had multiple hits for the Rams. Anderson led Ligonier Valley Rams with three hits in four at-bats.
