Rams roll past Valley for section win, 65-35

The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team moved over .500 in section play Friday with a 65-35 victory against visiting Valley in Class 3A, Section 3 action.
The Rams, who improved to 2-1 in the section and 5-6 overall, shrugged off a slow start with high-scoring outputs in both the second and third quarters to keep Valley winless.
Ligonier Valley trailed Valley by a 9-8 margin in the first, but turned it on over the next two quarters, outscoring the Vikings, 43-13. That included a 20-7 spurt in the second that pushed the Rams’ halftime cushion to a dozen points at 28-16, along with a 23-6 clip in the third.
The loss dropped Valley, who got a team-best 13 points from BJ Harvey, to 0-4 in the section and 0-10 overall. Nate Clarke added 12 for the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky led all scorers with 21 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists.
Matthew Marinchak — who is averaging more than 22 points per game and has crossed the 30-point mark four times — added 20 points for the Rams. Dylan Rhoades also hit double digits with 10 points.
Ligonier Valley continues section play Tuesday when it visits Steel Valley.
———
VALLEY (35)
Clarke 4-0-12; Harvey 6-1-13; Aftanas 4-1-10; Swinder 0-0-0. Totals, 14-2(7)—35 LIGONIER VALLEY (65)
Marinchak 9-1-20; Sierocky 10-0-21; Grzwinski 0-3-3; Kondisko 4-0-8; Rhoades 3-2-10; Hollick 1-0-2; Pleskovitch 0-1-1. Totals, 27-7(14)—65{ Score by Quarters
Valley 9 7 6 13 — 35 Lig. Valley 8 20 23 14 — 65
Three-point field goals: Rhoades 2, Marinchak, Sierocky; Aftanas
