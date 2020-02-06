The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team is taking its playoff journey one step at a time.
First, a perfect regular-season run in District 6 Heritage Conference play and then a South Division championship.
Next up? Another District 6 Heritage Conference championship.
Ligonier Valley will have an opportunity to win its third straight conference title when the Rams battle Homer-Center on Friday (8 p.m.) in the District 6 Heritage Conference championship game at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
“Obviously, it’s a goal at the beginning of the season,” Ligonier Valley coach John Berger said. “Once you get to play in that atmosphere at the KCAC, that’s the goal, to get back there. It’s quite an experience.”
Ligonier Valley has experienced the Heritage Conference championship game all four years since 2016-17 when conference moved to a two-division format for basketball and began hosting its championship games at IUP. The Rams defeated West Shamokin for the Heritage Conference title last season and Purchase Line in 2017-18 after losing to Saltsburg in the championship game a year earlier.
Berger’s first appearance in the championship came last season, as Todd Hepner took Ligonier Valley to the title game the prior two years.
“It was amazing,” said Berger, who played at Ligonier Valley in the late 1980s and also coached the Rams from 2011-13.
“Of all the years I played, I never played or coached in any atmosphere like that. It’s the chance of a lifetime and the fact that our seniors are going for their fourth in a row, it’s amazing. I told them, it’s something you’re never going to forget.”
Berger called it a commitment to hard work.
“We start doing things in the summer,” he said. “We play in a fall league that starts around October. These guys are committed and they listen.
“We try to put a plan together, but the kids take it from there. It’s on the athlete, and we’ve got quite a few of them.”
That’s been on full display this season.
Ligonier Valley is 20-2 this year, which includes a perfect 13-0 regular-season conference record. The Rams have won 17 straight games overall. Their last loss came nearly two months ago in the fifth game of the season on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
The Rams have dominated the opposition, putting up almost 75 points per game while allowing 55 a contest, an average margin of 20 points per win. LV has won all 14 games against Heritage Conference competition — including Monday’s semifinal playoff win against Penns Manor Area — and the Rams want to make it a perfect 15-0 on Friday.
“This means everything,” Berger said. “But I told the kids the other day before we played Penns Manor, going 13-0 in the regular season doesn’t really mean much if you don’t make it to the end and finish out as champions.
“Look back at the Patriots. They were 18-0 and lost the Super Bowl. We said that we don’t want that feeling.”
Ligonier Valley will play its final boys’ basketball game as a member of the Heritage Conference on Friday against Homer-Center.
Last October, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the District 6 and the Heritage Conference and into the WPIAL (District 7). In November, the WPIAL voted unanimously to accept Ligonier Valley as a new member and the following month, the PIAA voted unanimously to allow LV to leave District 6 and join the WPIAL.
This one will be special for Berger on Friday.
“It means a lot,” Berger said. “It makes me want to go out on top even more.”
Homer-Center is the only team in the way of Ligonier Valley’s championship aspirations. On Monday, Homer-Center handed North Division winner West Shamokin just its third loss of the season, 48-43, setting Friday’s championship matchup with the Rams.
Ligonier Valley has lost just three conference games in the last four seasons, a combined 47-3 mark. The Rams are 80-18 overall during that span.
They went a perfect 13-0 in conference play this season and were perfect again in 2017-18. Ligonier Valley lost just two conference games in the 2016-17 season and one last season — a one-point road setback against Homer-Center.
Berger realizes it will be an emotional game for Homer-Center and veteran head coach Bob Rado, who recorded his 500th career coaching win last month and last week announced his intention to retire at the end of the season.
“I have a great amount of respect for Coach Rado,” Berger said. “He has 500-plus wins, he’s been around awhile and he knows what he’s doing.
“We beat them twice this year, but I’m sure he’s going to have something up his sleeve. There’s not much he hasn’t seen and there’s not much we’re going to show him any differently because we just do what we do other than occasionally throwing a different defense out there.”
Ligonier Valley blasted Homer-Center by 21 points at home on Jan. 23. The Rams swept the season series, defeating the Wildcats in Homer-Center by 29 points on Dec. 19.
“I never thought we’d beat Homer that bad,” Berger said. “We also had a couple quarters where we got really hot. I have a ton of respect for the athletes they (Wildcats) put out on the floor.”
The Rams may have defeated Homer-Center by 20-plus points on two occasions already this season, but Berger isn’t concerned with prior meetings or Heritage Conference championships.
“We haven’t done anything yet this year,” Berger said. “We keep our guys pretty grounded.
“Last year was last year. This year, the goal was to win the regular-season conference title and we did that.”
Now, the focus is on the Heritage Conference championship — for a number of reasons.
The Rams also want to win it for senior standout Kyle Silk, who will play in one of the final two high school basketball games of his career.
The Rams’ 6-foot-2 forward, who transferred from United for his senior season, was ruled ineligible to play in the postseason by the PIAA. Silk is permitted to play in the Heritage Conference championship in addition to a non-conference game Feb. 15 against visiting Berlin-Brothersvalley, but that’s it.
“Even before the athlete, Kyle Silk is one of the nicest young men I’ve ever been around coaching or as a player,” Berger said. “He’s just a great young kid. He brings a lot, even to practices, he works really hard and he never gets down.
“It’s tough that he can’t continue the journey, and he’s going to be with us...he just can’t play. It’s tough, but that’s the main reason these guys want to get him the Heritage Conference title.”
Silk originally moved into the Ligonier Valley School District prior to the start of the school year, but was ruled ineligible by District 6 to play football, a ruling that was upheld by the PIAA.
Silk decided to continue playing football at Kiski School near Saltsburg before returning to Ligonier Valley to play basketball. The PIAA ruled that changed his eligibility status to play basketball. For Silk to have been possibly ruled eligible to finish out the basketball season, another hearing would have to be held with the PIAA, and the school district decided not to appeal.
Silk averages nearly a double-double with 16.6 points and nine rebounds per game.
“I have four seniors and one of them isn’t going to be eligible to play after this game,” Berger said. “They want to do it for him. They made it real clear that they want to get him that plaque on the court after the game.
“Just little things like that is all my guys really need. They go out there and take care of business.”
The sibling tandem of Michael and Matthew Marinchak spearhead the Rams’ attack, along with Silk and Isaac Neidbalson.
Michael Marinchak averages a double-double per game with 17 points 10 rebounds while Matthew Marinchak puts up 14.5 points and six boards each contest. Matthew Marinchak scored a game-high 28 points in Monday’s Heritage Conference semifinal win against Penns Manor Area. Michael Marinchak, who scored 20 points against Penns Manor Area, is No. 2 in school history with 1,619 points behind Marrek Paola (1,912).
Neidbalson is close to a double-double with 9.9 points and 12 rebounds per game while Jaxon Ludwig also starts, putting up seven points and six rebounds a contest.
Ligonier Valley is currently ranked No. 1 entering the upcoming District 6 playoffs, but that’s too far off the radar at this point.
The lone focus for Berger and the Rams is a third consecutive Heritage Conference championship.
“We’re only looking at the Heritage,” Berger said. “We’re not even looking at districts yet. We’re going a game at a time.
“We watched film on Homer, and that’s all we’re talking about this week. The biggest goal is to win our conference championship.”
