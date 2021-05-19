The Ligonier Valley baseball team is happy with its first year back in the WPIAL.
It has been a bit of a rocky road at times, but the Rams reached the playoffs during their first season back in the WPIAL in more than five decades.
The Ligonier Valley baseball team is seeded No. 15 in Class 3A. The Rams are scheduled to meet No. 2 Avonworth, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at West Mifflin Area.
“It’s a good step for us to qualify for the playoffs during our first year in the league,” Ligonier Valley coach Brett Marabito said. “Obviously, we’d have liked to finish a little better, but we took care of business when we needed to and are giving ourselves a shot at the title.”
Ligonier Valley finished 4-6 in section play and 7-11 overall.
Ligonier Valley lost 11 of its last 14 games played entering the playoffs. But the Rams scored key wins against Leechburg Area, Valley and Mount Pleasant Area to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs in their first season after spending the last 50 years in District 6.
“We had a couple bad losses this season, so we’re not really surprised where we ended up in the rankings,” Marabito said. “We’re ready to embrace the challenge.”
Ligonier Valley lost six of seven games before knocking off Valley, the third-place team in the section, and No. 7 seed in the Class 3A playoffs late last month. The Rams opened the season with four straight wins, including a pair of section victories against East Allegheny, their first since returning to the WPIAL.
The Rams have been outscored 131-71 in their last 14 games. They have allowed double digit runs six times in their last 14 games. Before a 12-run setback against Indiana Area to close the regular season, Ligonier Valley was involved in one- or two-run contests in five of its previous six, as the Rams were outscored 39-32 during that span.
“A lot of the times, we’re our own worst enemy, making costly mistakes at the wrong times,” Marabito said. “We’re going to clean up those areas, and I’m confident that if we play solid, fundamental baseball, we can make some noise.”
Nick Beitel leads the Rams with a .473 average, in addition to 26 hits, four doubles, a triple, 22 runs, 16 stolen bases and 10 RBI, while Haden Sierocky bats .412 with 21 hits, 18 runs, four doubles, 14 RBI and a team-best 19 stolen bases. Connor Tunstall is hitting .319 with 15 hits, 12 runs, four doubles and 10 RBI. George Golden has a team-best 20 RBI, and 13 runs, while Grant Dowden has driven in 18 runs, and Lucas Mills has scored 11 runs.
Jacob Bleehash started a season-high eight games, won a team-best three games and pitched 28 innings, while Beitel has pitched 20 innings and made four starts with two wins. Dowden has also pitched 20 innings in three starts.
“Nick Beitel, leading off, he’s a tough out,” Marabito said. “He’s proven throughout the season that he’s going to do what it takes to find his way on, and he’s hit the baseball hard the past couple weeks. Tunstall does a nice job moving him around and that allows Sierocky and Golden to have their shots at giving us a quick run.”
Avonworth finished the regular season 7-1 in section play and 13-7 overall. The Antelopes opened the season 3-3 before ripping off a run in which they won nine of 10 games. They lost three of their last four before winning the regular-season finale against Quaker Valley.
“Avonworth seems to be a pretty tough baseball team,” Marabito said. “We’re focused on handling our own business and not wrapping ourselves up in what our opponents have. I’m confident in our guys heading into this matchup.”
