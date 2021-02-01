The Ligonier Valley wrestling team rallied for its second victory of the season, 36-17, against host Conemaugh Township during a recent exhibition match.
Conemaugh Township held an early 11-6 lead through three bouts, but Ligonier Valley scored wins in the next four matches to open a 27-11 lead.
Jesse Turner (172), Billy Sugden (215), Killian McWhorter (285), Josh Harbert (113), Bruce Krieger (132), Ryan Harbert (145) and Khorter Drury (152) all earned victories.
Turner scored the Rams’ first victory, giving Ligonier Valley a 6-5 lead when he pinned Dakota Thomas in 4:11 at 172 pounds. Ryan Krassnoski pinned Ligonier Valley’s McKinley Shearer in 1:51 at 189 pounds to give Conemaugh Township an 11-6 advantage. Austin Blackner put Conemaugh Township on the board with his 19-4 technical fall against Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Jones at 160 pounds.
But then Ligonier Valley took over. Sugden earned a forfeit victory and McWhorter beat Colten Lewis, 4-3, at 285 to make it 15-11. Josh Harbert pinned Tristen Hawkins in 3:37 at 113 pounds and Krieger won by forfeit, as the Rams opened a 27-11 lead.
Austin Elliott, of Conemaugh Township, pinned Nick Lonas in 1:56 at 138, but the Rams won the final two matches. Ryan Harbert beat Ryan Thomas, 7-4, at 145 pounds, while Drury won by forfeit at 152 pounds to close out the night.
The Rams are scheduled to host Mount Pleasant Area, 7 p.m. Wednesday in a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B match.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY 36
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 17
160 – Austin Blackner (CT) t.f. Ryan Jones, 19-4
172 – Jesse Turner (LV) p. Dakota Thomas, 4:11
189 – Ryan Krassnoski (CT) p. McKinley Shearer, 1:51
215 – Billy Sugden (LV) won by forfeit
285 – Killian McWhorter (LV) d. Colten Lewis, 4-3
106 – No match
113 – Josh Harbert (LV) p. Tristen Hawkins, 3:37
120 – No match
126 – No match
132 – Bruce Krieger (LV) won by forfeit
138 – Austin Elliott (CT) p. Nick Lonas, 1:56
145 – Ryan Harbert (LV) d. Ryan Thomas, 7-4
152 – Khorter Drury (LV) won by forfeit
