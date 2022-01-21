Rams pull away in second half for win

Ligonier Valley used a huge third quarter Thursday to pull away from host Apollo-Ridge on its way to a 65-43 win in Class 3A, Section 3 boys’ basketball play.
The Rams, who improved to 4-2 in the section and 7-7 overall, were in a tight game before their offense came alive to start the second half. In the third quarter, Ligonier Valley held a 21-6 scoring edge to bust open a contest that was a one-point game at halftime.
The Rams led 17-9 after one quarter and saw their lead cut to 26-25 by intermission, but the big third-quarter surge pushed the advantage to 16 points, 47-31, going into the final frame. LV closed things out by outscoring Apollo-Ridge 18-12 in the fourth.
Ligonier Valley currently sits in the third spot in the section, behind first-place South Allegheny (6-0) and Shady Side Academy (5-1). The Rams take on South Allegheny at 7 p.m. Friday in a key section tilt; they dropped a 66-43 decision in the first matchup between the teams in mid-December.
Matthew Marinchak again keyed the Rams’ attack, finishing with a game-high 22 points. Jacob Holliick also hit double figures with 16 points and a pair of three-pointers, while Haden Sierocky and Jimmy Pleskovitch each chipped in six.
Gage Johnson had 17 points and Karter Schrock added 14 for Apollo-Ridge (2-4 section, 3-10 overall), which has lost eight straight since starting the season 3-2.
