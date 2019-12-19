Blairsville points in four quarters barely outnumbered the team’s turnovers in just the first half, as Ligonier Valley defeated the visiting Bobcats, 75-17, in a District 6 Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Wednesday night.
The Rams (3-0 conference, 5-2 overall) applied full-court pressure for much of the first half and Blairsville struggled against it, coughing up 18 possessions and most of them in its own half-court.
“I don’t think people realize how quick we really are until they see us play,” Ligonier Valley coach John Berger said. “I think our speed shrunk the court for (Blairsville).
“They’re young. They’ll be doing this to teams in a year or two.”
Blairsville (0-4, 0-4) held a 5-3 lead halfway through the first quarter until LV’s diamond press turned the game quickly, dramatically and permanently in the Rams’ favor, producing seven turnovers through the rest of the quarter.
“Not to knock Ligonier, but we watched film on that press and it’s not even that good of a press,” Blairsville coach Mark DeMarines said.
“It’s a diamond press and the middle is wide open, but for whatever reason, we had trouble getting it to the middle and we were telegraphing all of our passes. Everything was a chest pass.
“A good ballclub, a seasoned ball club like that is going to read that. I’d say they got a hand on about half of our passes in the first half.
“When you run a diamond press, then you have four guys in the back court and leads to points pretty quick. We took that one on the chin.”
The turnovers fueled a 17-0 Rams’ run and the rout was on. Blairsville finished the quarter with 10 giveaways, and Ligonier Valley led, 20-5, to begin the second quarter.
Cameron Reaugh broke the run with a free throw 15 seconds into the second quarter, but Blairsville didn’t score again from the field until the 4:04-mark of the period. The Bobcats went eight minutes without a field goal, a 33-1 stretch that decided the contest with half the second quarter still remaining.
Senior Kyle Silk, a transfer from United, scored 12 points during that stretch on his way to a game-high 15 and he made four steals during the run.
“We were just trying to get them up tempo,” Silk said. “We figured we’d get a lot of steals off of it and that was the plan going in.”
Ligonier Valley called off the press for the final minutes of the first half, but the Rams still ended the second quarter on a 10-0 run and took a 45-8 lead to halftime.
The Rams finished the game on a 20-0 run, as Blairsville failed to score in the fourth quarter.
Twelve Rams scored. Silk was joined in double figures by Isaac Neidbalson with 11 points, and the Marinchak brothers — Michael and Matthew — who each added 10.
Blairsville was dominated on the boards, 43-20, by United on Monday and the Bobcats continued to struggle against the Rams. Ligonier Valley out-rebounded Blairsville, 54-25. Neidbalson led the Rams with eight caroms.
Blairsville’s 17 points ranked as one of the lowest outputs in program history and it represented a low for Heritage Conference boys’ teams so far this season. Reaugh led the Bobcats with eight points.
Blairsville doesn’t play again until the Bobcats compete in the Richland Tournament on Dec. 27 while Ligonier Valley returns to conference action today at Homer-Center.
BLAIRSVILLE (17)
Klingensmith 1-0-3; Perfetti 1-0-2; Reaugh 3-1-8; Staats 1-0-2; Askew 1-0-2; Baker 0-0-0; McCully 0-0-0; Platt 0-0-0; Kennedy-Citeroni 0-0-0; Kirkland 0-0-0; Farabaugh 0-0-0. Totals, 7-1(7)—17
LIGONIER VALLEY (75)
Mi. Marinchak 3-4-10; Mills 3-0-7; Silk 4-6-15; Ludwig 3-0-6; Neidbalson 5-0-11; Ma. Marinchak 4-2-10; Seftas 2-0-5; Grzywinski 1-0-2; Hollick 1-0-2; Fox 0-0-0; Smykal 1-0-3; Golden 1-0-2; Higgins 0-0-0; Rhoades 1-0-2. Totals, 29-12(17)—75
Score by Quarters
Blairsville 5 3 9 0 — 17 Ligonier Valley 20 25 21 9 — 75
Three-point field goals: Silk, Smykal, Seftas, Neidbalson, Mills; Reaugh, Klingensmith
